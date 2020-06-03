LA JOLLA, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference held virtually on June 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. (Central Time).



Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Palomar’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/ . An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the ultimate parent and insurance holding company of its operating subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company and Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 29 states. Palomar Specialty Insurance Company has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent). To learn more about us, visit www.palomarspecialty.com.

