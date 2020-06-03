PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Key Financial Highlights:
The acquisition of Gilat by Comtech Telecommunications Corp ("Comtech") was approved at the general meeting of Gilat’s shareholders held on May 8, by shareholders representing approximately 99.7% of the Gilat shares present and voting at the meeting. The acquisition remains subject to certain conditions to closing, including regulatory approval in Russia from the Federal Antimonopoly Service, which had notified Comtech in May 2020 that it was extending the review period for Comtech’s application pending a decision under the Foreign Investment Law whether approval is required from the Chairman of the Russian Government Commission for Supervising Foreign Investments.
Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, re-organization costs, merger and acquisition costs, expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).
Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat, or the expected results of the proposed transaction with Comtech to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the results, performance or achievements of Gilat, Gilat’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, the expected completion of the proposed transaction with Comtech, the satisfaction or waiver of any conditions to the proposed transaction, and other events relating to the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “believe,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” or other similar words, but are not the only way these statements are identified. These forward-looking statements are based upon Gilat’s management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. In addition to the risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the proxy statement/prospectus dated April 3, 2020 and those described in any other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such risks and uncertainties include, among others, (i) changes in general economic and business conditions, (ii) the inability to maintain market acceptance of Gilat's products, (iii) the inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, (iv) rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, (v) loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, (vi) introduction of competing products by other companies, (vii) the inability to manage growth and expansion, (viii) loss of key OEM partners, (ix) the inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (x) the inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology, (xi) risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel and (xii) risks relating to the Merger of wholly owned subsidiary of Comtech with and into Gilat (the “Merger”), including, among others: (1) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals for the Merger from governmental authorities are not received; (2) changes or circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (3) the risk that the value of the stock merger consideration will fluctuate over time; (4) litigation relating to the Merger; (5) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Merger and the ability of each party to consummate the Merger; (6) risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the current plans and operations of Gilat or Comtech, or both; (7) the ability of Gilat and Comtech to retain and hire key personnel; (8) competitive responses to the proposed Merger and the impact of competitive products; (9) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; (10) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger; (11) the combined company’s ability to achieve the financial and operating results, growth prospects and synergies expected from the Merger, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the existing businesses of Comtech and Gilat; (12) the combined company’s ability to maintain and improve relationships with customers, suppliers and other third parties following the Merger; (13) the terms and availability of the indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the Merger; (14) the timing and funding of government contracts; (15) risks associated with international sales; (16) risks associated with legal proceedings, customer claims for indemnification and other similar matters; (17) risks associated with Comtech’s obligations under its credit facility; (18) risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and (19) legislative, regulatory, technological, political and economic developments, including changing business conditions in the industries in which Comtech and Gilat operate and the overall economy. as well as the financial performance and expectations of Comtech’s and Gilat’s existing and prospective customers.
The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Gilat does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.
For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business and the pending acquisition of Gilat by Comtech, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
| Three months ended
| March, 31
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|47,673
|$
|62,109
|Cost of revenues
|38,787
|38,539
|Gross profit
|8,886
|23,570
|Research and development expenses
|7,634
|8,857
|Less - grants
|272
|555
|Research and development expenses, net
|7,362
|8,302
|Selling and marketing expenses
|5,066
|5,871
|General and administrative expenses
|4,545
|4,942
|Merger and acquisition costs
|2,405
|-
|Restructuring costs
|273
|-
|Total operating expenses
|19,651
|19,115
|Operating income (loss)
|(10,765
|)
|4,455
|Financial expenses, net
|(972
|)
|(821
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes on income
|(11,737
|)
|3,634
|Taxes on income
|18
|810
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(11,755
|)
|$
|2,824
|Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|55,493,258
|55,197,588
|Diluted
|55,493,258
|55,959,504
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|GAAP
|Adjustments (1)
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments (1)
|Non-GAAP
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Gross profit
|$
|8,886
|62
|$
|8,948
|$
|23,570
|326
|$
|23,896
|Operating expenses
|19,651
|(3,106
|)
|16,545
|19,115
|(829
|)
|18,286
|Operating income (loss)
|(10,765
|)
|3,168
|(7,597
|)
|4,455
|1,155
|5,610
|Income (loss) before taxes on income
|(11,737
|)
|3,168
|(8,569
|)
|3,634
|1,155
|4,789
|Net income (loss)
|(11,755
|)
|3,168
|(8,587
|)
|2,824
|1,155
|3,979
|Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings per share
|Basic
|55,493,258
|55,493,258
|55,197,588
|55,197,588
|Diluted
|55,493,258
|55,493,258
|55,959,504
|56,142,723
|(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,
|merger and acquisition costs, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring costs.
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(11,755
|)
|$
|2,824
|Gross profit
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|57
|94
|Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|5
|232
|62
|326
|Operating expenses
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|366
|777
|Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|51
|52
|Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
|11
|-
|Merger and acquisition costs
|2,405
|-
|Restructuring costs
|273
|-
|3,106
|829
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(8,587
|)
|$
|3,979
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|ADJUSTED EBITDA:
| Three months ended
| March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|(10,765
|)
|$
|4,455
|Add:
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|423
|871
|Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
|11
|-
|Restructuring costs
|273
|-
|Merger and acquisition costs
|2,405
|-
|Depreciation and amortization (*)
|2,664
|2,877
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,989
|)
|$
|8,203
|(*) includng amortization of lease incentive
|SEGMENT REVENUE:
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Fixed Networks
|$
|23,011
|$
|36,428
|Mobility Solutions
|19,201
|20,912
|Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects
|5,461
|4,769
|Total revenue
|$
|47,673
|$
|62,109
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|66,818
|$
|74,778
|Restricted cash
|25,710
|27,067
|Trade receivables, net
|33,667
|47,731
|Contract assets
|28,549
|23,698
|Inventories
|33,515
|27,203
|Other current assets
|18,245
|23,007
|Total current assets
|206,504
|223,484
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Long-term restricted cash
|116
|124
|Severance pay funds
|6,588
|6,831
|Deferred taxes
|17,794
|18,455
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|6,726
|5,211
|Other long term receivables
|10,504
|10,156
|Total long-term assets
|41,728
|40,777
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|80,918
|82,584
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|1,413
|1,523
|GOODWILL
|43,468
|43,468
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|374,031
|$
|391,836
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loans
|$
|4,000
|$
|4,096
|Trade payables
|23,019
|20,725
|Accrued expenses
|52,726
|54,676
|Advances from customers and deferred revenues
|25,878
|27,220
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,130
|1,977
|Other current liabilities
|13,701
|12,261
|Total current liabilities
|121,454
|120,955
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|-
|4,000
|Accrued severance pay
|6,860
|7,061
|Long-term advances from customers
|1,330
|2,866
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,535
|3,258
|Other long-term liabilities
|107
|108
|Total long-term liabilities
|12,832
|17,293
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
|2,643
|2,643
|Additional paid-in capital
|927,771
|927,348
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,559
|)
|(5,048
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(683,110
|)
|(671,355
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|239,745
|253,588
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|374,031
|$
|391,836
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
| Three months ended
| March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(11,755
|)
|$
|2,824
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income
|to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,604
|2,822
|Capital loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment
|(33
|)
|7
|Stock-based compensation of options
|423
|871
|Accrued severance pay, net
|43
|285
|Deferred income taxes, net
|634
|683
|Decrease in trade receivables, net
|13,607
|7,831
|Increase in contract assets
|(4,851
|)
|(430
|)
|Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term
|and deferred charges)
|1,673
|(86
|)
|Increase in inventories
|(6,635
|)
|(3,659
|)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|2,375
|(922
|)
|Decrease in accrued expenses
|(1,652
|)
|(2,169
|)
|Decrease in advance from customers
|(2,827
|)
|(3,087
|)
|Increase in current and non current liabilities
|2,811
|863
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(3,583
|)
|5,833
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(951
|)
|(2,014
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(951
|)
|(2,014
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Exercise of stock options
|-
|338
|Repayment of long-term loans
|(4,096
|)
|(4,123
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,096
|)
|(3,785
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(695
|)
|97
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(9,325
|)
|131
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|101,969
|104,204
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|92,644
|$
|104,335
|Supplementary disclosure of cash flows activities:
|Non-cash transactions:
|Declaration of cash dividend not yet distributed
|$
|-
|$
|24,862
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
Petah-Tikva, ISRAEL
Gilat Satellite Networks LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: