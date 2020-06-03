PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q1 2020 totaled $47.7 million compared with $62.1 million for Q1 2019.

Results for the quarter: Q1 2020 - GAAP operating loss was $10.8 million compared to operating income of $4.5 million in Q1 2019. Q1 2020 Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.6 million compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $5.6 in Q1 2019. Q1 2020 GAAP net loss was $11.8 million, or loss of $0.21 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or income of $0.05 per diluted share in Q1 2019. Q1 2020 non-GAAP net loss was $8.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q1 2019. Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA loss was $5.0 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million in Q1 2019. The results of the first quarter of 2020 were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has had an adverse impact on Gilat’s different segments though to varying degrees. It has significantly impacted the travel and aviation markets in which Gilat's IFC customers operate and has resulted in a slowdown of our business with these customers. Other parts of Gilat's business such as the Fixed networks and Cellular Backhaul have demonstrated relative resilience, however order postponements and delays were experienced. In order to mitigate the impact to the business, Gilat executed a plan to reduce expenses, including a reduction in headcount as well as other cost-saving measures.



The acquisition of Gilat by Comtech Telecommunications Corp ("Comtech") was approved at the general meeting of Gilat’s shareholders held on May 8, by shareholders representing approximately 99.7% of the Gilat shares present and voting at the meeting. The acquisition remains subject to certain conditions to closing, including regulatory approval in Russia from the Federal Antimonopoly Service, which had notified Comtech in May 2020 that it was extending the review period for Comtech’s application pending a decision under the Foreign Investment Law whether approval is required from the Chairman of the Russian Government Commission for Supervising Foreign Investments.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, re-organization costs, merger and acquisition costs, expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat, or the expected results of the proposed transaction with Comtech to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the results, performance or achievements of Gilat, Gilat’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, the expected completion of the proposed transaction with Comtech, the satisfaction or waiver of any conditions to the proposed transaction, and other events relating to the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “believe,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” or other similar words, but are not the only way these statements are identified. These forward-looking statements are based upon Gilat’s management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. In addition to the risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the proxy statement/prospectus dated April 3, 2020 and those described in any other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such risks and uncertainties include, among others, (i) changes in general economic and business conditions, (ii) the inability to maintain market acceptance of Gilat's products, (iii) the inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, (iv) rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, (v) loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, (vi) introduction of competing products by other companies, (vii) the inability to manage growth and expansion, (viii) loss of key OEM partners, (ix) the inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (x) the inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology, (xi) risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel and (xii) risks relating to the Merger of wholly owned subsidiary of Comtech with and into Gilat (the “Merger”), including, among others: (1) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals for the Merger from governmental authorities are not received; (2) changes or circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (3) the risk that the value of the stock merger consideration will fluctuate over time; (4) litigation relating to the Merger; (5) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Merger and the ability of each party to consummate the Merger; (6) risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the current plans and operations of Gilat or Comtech, or both; (7) the ability of Gilat and Comtech to retain and hire key personnel; (8) competitive responses to the proposed Merger and the impact of competitive products; (9) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; (10) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger; (11) the combined company’s ability to achieve the financial and operating results, growth prospects and synergies expected from the Merger, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the existing businesses of Comtech and Gilat; (12) the combined company’s ability to maintain and improve relationships with customers, suppliers and other third parties following the Merger; (13) the terms and availability of the indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the Merger; (14) the timing and funding of government contracts; (15) risks associated with international sales; (16) risks associated with legal proceedings, customer claims for indemnification and other similar matters; (17) risks associated with Comtech’s obligations under its credit facility; (18) risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and (19) legislative, regulatory, technological, political and economic developments, including changing business conditions in the industries in which Comtech and Gilat operate and the overall economy. as well as the financial performance and expectations of Comtech’s and Gilat’s existing and prospective customers.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Gilat does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business and the pending acquisition of Gilat by Comtech, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended

March, 31

2020 2019 Unaudited Revenues $ 47,673 $ 62,109 Cost of revenues 38,787 38,539 Gross profit 8,886 23,570 Research and development expenses 7,634 8,857 Less - grants 272 555 Research and development expenses, net 7,362 8,302 Selling and marketing expenses 5,066 5,871 General and administrative expenses 4,545 4,942 Merger and acquisition costs 2,405 - Restructuring costs 273 - Total operating expenses 19,651 19,115 Operating income (loss) (10,765 ) 4,455 Financial expenses, net (972 ) (821 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (11,737 ) 3,634 Taxes on income 18 810 Net income (loss) $ (11,755 ) $ 2,824 Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.21 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share Basic 55,493,258 55,197,588 Diluted 55,493,258 55,959,504







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited

Gross profit $ 8,886 62 $ 8,948 $ 23,570 326 $ 23,896 Operating expenses 19,651 (3,106 ) 16,545 19,115 (829 ) 18,286 Operating income (loss) (10,765 ) 3,168 (7,597 ) 4,455 1,155 5,610 Income (loss) before taxes on income (11,737 ) 3,168 (8,569 ) 3,634 1,155 4,789 Net income (loss) (11,755 ) 3,168 (8,587 ) 2,824 1,155 3,979 Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 55,493,258 55,493,258 55,197,588 55,197,588 Diluted 55,493,258 55,493,258 55,959,504 56,142,723 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, merger and acquisition costs, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring costs. Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (11,755 ) $ 2,824 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 57 94 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 5 232 62 326 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 366 777 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 51 52 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses 11 - Merger and acquisition costs 2,405 - Restructuring costs 273 - 3,106 829 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (8,587 ) $ 3,979







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Three months ended

March 31,

2020 2019 Unaudited GAAP operating income (loss) $ (10,765 ) $ 4,455 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 423 871 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses 11 - Restructuring costs 273 - Merger and acquisition costs 2,405 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 2,664 2,877 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,989 ) $ 8,203 (*) includng amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Fixed Networks $ 23,011 $ 36,428 Mobility Solutions 19,201 20,912 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects 5,461 4,769 Total revenue $ 47,673 $ 62,109





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,818 $ 74,778 Restricted cash 25,710 27,067 Trade receivables, net 33,667 47,731 Contract assets 28,549 23,698 Inventories 33,515 27,203 Other current assets 18,245 23,007 Total current assets 206,504 223,484 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term restricted cash 116 124 Severance pay funds 6,588 6,831 Deferred taxes 17,794 18,455 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,726 5,211 Other long term receivables 10,504 10,156 Total long-term assets 41,728 40,777 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 80,918 82,584 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,413 1,523 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 374,031 $ 391,836 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ 4,000 $ 4,096 Trade payables 23,019 20,725 Accrued expenses 52,726 54,676 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 25,878 27,220 Operating lease liabilities 2,130 1,977 Other current liabilities 13,701 12,261 Total current liabilities 121,454 120,955 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities - 4,000 Accrued severance pay 6,860 7,061 Long-term advances from customers 1,330 2,866 Operating lease liabilities 4,535 3,258 Other long-term liabilities 107 108 Total long-term liabilities 12,832 17,293 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,643 2,643 Additional paid-in capital 927,771 927,348 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,559 ) (5,048 ) Accumulated deficit (683,110 ) (671,355 ) Total shareholders' equity 239,745 253,588 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 374,031 $ 391,836







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended

March 31,

2020 2019 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (11,755 ) $ 2,824 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,604 2,822 Capital loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment (33 ) 7 Stock-based compensation of options 423 871 Accrued severance pay, net 43 285 Deferred income taxes, net 634 683 Decrease in trade receivables, net 13,607 7,831 Increase in contract assets (4,851 ) (430 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term and deferred charges) 1,673 (86 ) Increase in inventories (6,635 ) (3,659 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,375 (922 ) Decrease in accrued expenses (1,652 ) (2,169 ) Decrease in advance from customers (2,827 ) (3,087 ) Increase in current and non current liabilities 2,811 863 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,583 ) 5,833 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (951 ) (2,014 ) Net cash used in investing activities (951 ) (2,014 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of stock options - 338 Repayment of long-term loans (4,096 ) (4,123 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,096 ) (3,785 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (695 ) 97 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,325 ) 131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 101,969 104,204 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 92,644 $ 104,335 Supplementary disclosure of cash flows activities: Non-cash transactions: Declaration of cash dividend not yet distributed $ - $ 24,862



