An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Plastic market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$915.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$905.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Plastic segment will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Beverage Packaging market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Beverage Packaging market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amcor Ltd.; American Packaging Corporation; Anchor Glass Container Corporation; Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC; Ardagh Group S.A.; Ball Corporation; Can-Pack S. A.; Constantia Flexibles GmbH; Coveris Holdings S.A.; CPMC Holdings Limited; Crown Holdings, Inc.; Daiwa Can Company; Gerresheimer AG; Graham Packaging Company Inc.; HUBER Packaging Group GmbH; Kingcan Holdings Limited; Metal Container Corp.; Mondi plc; Orora Limited; SIG Combibloc Group AG; Silgan Holdings Inc.; Tecnocap S.p.A; Verallia SA; Vetropack Holding AG; Wiegand-Glas GmbH





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Beverage Packaging: Preserving Quality & Taste; Combining Convenience & Value, and Providing Portability & Safety Recent Market Activity Packaging as a Critical Requirement for Success in the Fiercely Competitive Beverage Market: The Fundamental Growth Driver Packaging Innovation and Route to Market Major Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Packaging Options Recent Design Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized Global Market Outlook Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Beverage Packaging Global Competitor Market Shares Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025 Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Growing Prominence of Smart and Active Beverage Packaging Drive Healthy Market Growth SmarterSeal: A Smart Can Topper CrownSmart™ OpenSense Smart Wine Bottle Smart Milk Packaging Solutions with Image Recognition and Color Changing Features Smart Packaging for Beer Augment Reality (AR), NFC, QR Codes in Beverage Packaging Provide a Highly Interactive and Superior Digital Experience Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth Healthy Beverages and Packaged Water Witness Spiraling Consumption Driven by the Surging Popularity of PET, Plastic Packaging Dominates Beverage Packaging Cannibalizing Glass and Metal Packaging Enhancing Sustainability of PET Bottles through Re-Use Sustainable, Green, and Purity Attributes Sustain Demand for Glass Beverage Packaging BPA Risks Benefit Market Prospects for Glass in Beverage Packaging Environmental Concerns Contribute to Glass Packaging Popularity How Glass Packaging Fares Compared with Alternative Packaging Materials? Growing Demand for Beverage Cans Drive Healthy Market Growth for Metal Beverage Packaging Metal Packaging’s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage Robust Demand for Safe and Convenient Beverages Spurs Demand for Beverage Cans Proliferation of Aluminum Cans in Beverage Market Benefits Can Filling, Seaming Solution Providers Rising Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth Effective Packaging Trends and Strategies in the Wine Industry Increasing Alcohol Consumption Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator Glass: The Dominant Beverage Packaging Material for Beer Glass: The Preferred Packaging Material for Retail Wine Packaging Too Super Premium Spirits Brings Back Glass Packaging into Focus Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments Need to Accentuate Display and Branding Drive Significant Interest in Secondary Packaging for Beverages ‘Light Weighting’: Enabling Lower Raw Material Consumption and Reduced CO2 Emissions Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging The ‘Lightweighting’ Trend Spurs Efforts to Improve Packaging Efficiencies Sustainability Revolution Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly Beverage Packaging Eco-Friendly and Cost-Efficient Beverage Packaging Systems Renewable Packaging Green Packaging Bio-Plastics Stick Packs and Plastic Canister Sustainable Aseptic Pouches Plain and Biodegradable Beverage Packaging Key Challenges with Marking and Coding of New, Sustainable Packaging Material for Beverages Flexible Packaging Continue to Displace Rigid Packaging in Beverages Flexible Packaging Options for Food & Beverage Packaging on the Rise Demand for Stand-Up Pouches to Benefit from On-the-Go Consumer Lifestyles Changing Trends in Tea Packaging Augurs Well for the Market Paperboard Beverage Cartons: The Cost-Effective Attribute Drive Demand Need for Brand Protection Drives Demand for Anti-counterfeit Packaging Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Packaging Solutions Emerging Culture of Daily Dose Functional Drinks Bodes Well for Functional Beverage Packaging Booming Demand for Energy Drinks Expands Addressable Market Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Growing Consumption of Wine among Young Adults Shrinking Family Size Emergence of Women as a Major Consumer Cluster Rapid Urbanization Burgeoning Middle Class Population Key Growth Restraining Factors Changes in Legislation & Regulations Volatility in Raw Materials Prices Supply of Contaminated or Faulty Products Concerns over Safety of Content Self-Powering Smart Packaging Devices Edible Water Bottle of the Future Innovative and Attractive Packaging for Sparkling Waters New and Innovative Packaging for ‘Tea of a Kind’ Novel uShape Technology for Aluminum Beverage Bottles Compressible Cartons for Beverage Packaging eSolarMark: New Coding Technology for Beverage Packaging Innovative Clasper Bottle Technology for Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Meypack VP 600: New Machine for Case Packing Innovative Multi-Packing Canning Solution TWINCAP Infusion Cap System Advanced Packaging Solution using Datalase Inline Digital Printing (IDP) System Promotional Labels with In-Built NFC Tags KarmaCap for Shelf-STable Probiotic Beverages Innovative Packaging Solution for Tom’s Teas MyPour Container for Precise Pouring of Beer Unique Bottle Design for Kolibri Drinks New Lightweight Sustainable Bottle Select Novel Packaging Formats for Beverages Bottle in Bottle, U-Boot Innovative Plastic Packaging with Preservative Properties Bag-in-a-Box Innovations Elevate Opportunities for Paperboard Innovative Glass Closure for Whiskey Bottles Liquid Food Packaging Sector: Innovations despite Adversities Other Noteworthy Beverage Packaging Innovations and Advancements The Flip-Bottle Ultra-thin Packaging Steel Metal Embossing DrinkStack The Vini

Table 1: Beverage Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Beverage Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Beverage Packaging Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Plastic (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Plastic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Plastic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Glass (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Glass (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Glass (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Metal (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Metal (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Metal (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Beverage Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Beverage Packaging Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Beverage Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Beverage Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Beverage Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Beverage Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Beverage Packaging Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Beverage Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Beverage Packaging Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Beverage Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Beverage Packaging Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 32: Beverage Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Beverage Packaging Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Beverage Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Beverage Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Beverage Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Beverage Packaging Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Beverage Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Beverage Packaging Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Beverage Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Beverage Packaging Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 53: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Beverage Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Beverage Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Beverage Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Indian Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Beverage Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Beverage Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 69: Beverage Packaging Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Beverage Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Beverage Packaging Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Beverage Packaging Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Beverage Packaging Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Beverage Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Beverage Packaging Marketby Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 80: Beverage Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Beverage Packaging Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Beverage Packaging Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Beverage Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Beverage Packaging Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Historic Marketby Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Beverage Packaging Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Beverage Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Beverage Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 101: Beverage Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Beverage Packaging Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Beverage Packaging Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Beverage Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Beverage Packaging Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Beverage Packaging Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 97

