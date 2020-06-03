New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adipic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Nylon 6,6 market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$23.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$25.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Nylon 6,6 segment will reach a market size of US$167.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Adipic Acid market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$336.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Adipic Acid market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Kasei Corporation; Ascend Performance Materials LLC; BASF SE; BioAmber Inc.; Genomatica Inc.; Huafon Group Co. Ltd.; INVISTA; LANXESS AG; PetroChina Company Ltd.; Radici Partecipazioni SpA; Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.; Shandong Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.; Solvay SA; Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co. Ltd.; Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.; Verdezyne, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW



ADIPIC ACID MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Adipic Acid Market: End-Use Sector Dynamics to Set the Pace of Growth Market Analysis by End-Use Segment Nylon 6/6 - Largest End-Use Segment Polyurethane - Fastest Growing Segment Market Analysis by Region Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market Prospects Remain Favorable in Other Developing Regions As Well Slow Paced Growth Projected in Developed Regions Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Growth Prospects Production Scenario Global Competitor Market Shares Adipic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bio-based Adipic Acid: A Cost-effective and Eco-Friendly Alternative to Adipic Acid NREL Study Achieves Conversion of Lignin-derived Compounds into Adipic Acid Automotive Industry - Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles Fuels Adipic Acid Demand Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions Growing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Carpets Presents Opportunities Rising Production of Footwear Accelerates Consumption of Adipic Acid based Polyurethanes Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand for Adipic Acid Food Additives: A Small yet Promising Application Market Opportunities for Adipic Acid in Food Acidulants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Adipic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Adipic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Polyurethanes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Polyurethanes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Polyurethanes (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Adipic Esters (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Adipic Esters (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Adipic Esters (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Adipic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Adipic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 21: Canadian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Japanese Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 24: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Adipic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Adipic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Adipic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Adipic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Adipic Acid Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 32: Adipic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Adipic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Adipic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: United Kingdom Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Adipic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 48: Spanish Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Adipic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Adipic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Adipic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Adipic Acid Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 66: Indian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Adipic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Adipic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Adipic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Adipic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 80: Adipic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Adipic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Adipic Acid Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Adipic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Iranian Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Adipic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Adipic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Adipic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Adipic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Adipic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 24

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001