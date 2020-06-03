New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Gluten-free Soups and Sauces Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903715/?utm_source=GNW

By strictly scrutinizing the product market, these authorities are ensuring promised health to the consumers.

- Europe has the most celiac diagnosed consumers, and as a result, it holds the most promising market for gluten-free products. However, the elevated prices associated with gluten-free products is restricting consumers in low-income groups to progressively buy the products, further serving as a significant roadblock for market growth.



Key Market Trends

Label transparency to Continue Drawing Consumers Towards Gluten-Free Products



According to the survey co-conducted by Food Marketing Institute in 2019, about 86% of consumers agreed to have a higher sense of trust for food products or brands that provide access to complete and ’easy-to-understand’ ingredients listed on their labels. Nonetheless, many food companies have led the practice to offer deep insights into their formulation, especially when involved in the marketing of ’Free-from’ products. The companies are adopting approaches, such as the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System (HACCP), to ensure that no contamination with gluten takes place at any stage during the manufacturing, packaging, and storing processes, which in turn boosting the market studied in the region



Italy holds the Largest Market Share



According to the Ministry of Health, 182,858 Italians were diagnosed with celiac disease in 2017, compared to 172,000 in 2014, an increase of about 6%. Owing to the rising prominence of celiac disease among the population in the country, consumers are getting motivated to switch to gluten-free products, including soups and sauces. Furthermore, the pasta sauce market has registered remarkable growth over the last few decades, owing to increasing per capita consumption of pasta throughout the country. The rising demand for pasta coupled with an increasing number of celiac disease is directly fuelling the demand for gluten-free pasta sauce. Thus manufacturers are trying to widen their consumer base by launching vegan, kosher gluten-free pasta sauce in the country.



Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Europe gluten-free soups and sauces market include Barilla Holdings, Kraft Heinz Company, The Campbell Soup Company, and Baxter Food Group, among others. Players, on the other hand, are vying on product innovations that include a mix of ingredients, along with different convenience format for consumers, as they prefer more of “on-the-go” formats. The market is also witnessing the growth of local brands with novel innovations. For instance, Porter & Nash, a vegan sauce company, has introduced sauces and gravies suitable for vegans, containing kombu seaweed and are gluten-free.



