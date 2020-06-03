New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Messaging Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646058/?utm_source=GNW

7 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mobile Messaging Apps market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 30.5 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 29.5 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Mobile Messaging Apps segment will reach a market size of 138.9 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Messaging Apps market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 261.3 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Messaging Apps market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alibaba Group; Apple Inc.; BlackBerry Limited; Facebook Inc.; Google Inc.; Hike Ltd.; Kakao Corp.; Kik Interactive Inc.; LINE Corporation; Snap Inc.; Tango; Telegram Messenger LLP; Tencent Holdings; Viber Media S.à r.l; WhatsApp Inc.





MOBILE MESSAGING APPS

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Increased Inclination towards ‘Social Connectedness’ Builds Momentum for Messaging Apps Growing Penetration of Smartphones Turbo Charges Market Growth Messaging Apps Benefit from Growing Tablet Sales Positive Trend in Mobile Internet Usage Patterns Elevates Market Prospects Factors Catalyzing Messaging Apps to Go ‘Mobile’ Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet Superior Hardware and Processor Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the Mobile Messaging Apps Market Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for Mobile Messaging Apps Global Competitor Market Shares Mobile Messaging Apps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China) Apple Inc. (USA) BlackBerry Limited (Canada) Facebook, Inc. (USA) WhatsApp Inc. (USA) Google, Inc. (USA) Hike Ltd. (India) Kakao Corp. (South Korea) Kik Interactive Inc. (Canada) LINE Corporation (Japan) Skype Technologies (Luxembourg) Snap, Inc. (USA) Tango (USA) Telegram Messenger LLP (UAE) Tencent Holdings Limited (China) Viber Media S.à r.l (Cyprus)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Messaging Apps Emerge as Next Logical Extension of Social Networking Messaging Apps to Surpass SMS as Primary Messaging Medium Ephemeral Apps Seek Market Prominence Cloud-based Messaging Apps Exhibit Potential Opportunities Security Emerges as Main Focus Area in Mobile Messaging Market Sees Growing Demand for Apps with Advanced Security Features Messaging Apps Gain Precedence in Enterprise Environments Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Instigate a Strong Business Case for Messaging Apps Mainstream Image of Enterprise Mobility Extends Opportunities for Messaging Apps Increased Reliance on BYOD Props Up Demand for Messaging Apps Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend amongEnterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises Messaging Apps for Wearables: The New Fad

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Messaging Apps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

to 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 15: Rest of Europe Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020-2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 16: Asia-Pacific Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Asia-Pacific Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 18: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 INDIA Table 19: Indian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020 to 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 20: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Messaging Apps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 22: Latin American Mobile Messaging Apps Market Trends by Region/Country in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020-2027 Table 23: Latin American Mobile Messaging Apps Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 24: Argentinean Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020-2027 BRAZIL Table 25: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 MEXICO Table 26: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 27: Rest of Latin America Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020 to 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 28: The Middle East Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: The Middle East Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 IRAN Table 30: Iranian Market for Mobile Messaging Apps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 ISRAEL Table 31: Israeli Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020-2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 32: Saudi Arabian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Growth Prospects in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 33: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 34: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027 AFRICA Table 35: African Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2

to 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

