2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Outdoor Lighting market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 25.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Outdoor Lighting segment will reach a market size of US$193.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 37.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; Bridgelux Inc.; Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.; Cree Inc.; Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.; Excelitas Technologies® Corp.; General Electric Company; Havells India Limited; LEDVANCE GmbH; Leiso Lighting (Dongguan) Tech. Limited; Lextar Electronics Corporation; LG Innotek; Lumileds Holding B.V.; Nichia Corporation; OSRAM Licht AG; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Tridonic GmbH & Co KG; Zumtobel Group AG





CHIP-ON-BOARD LIGHT EMITTING DIODES (COB LEDS) MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Chip-on-Board (COB) Technology: Enabling Easy, Fast, Perfect & Connective LED Lighting Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Recent Market Activity Superior Attributes of Chip-on-Board LEDs Over Conventional LEDs Lead to Widespread Adoption Rapid Penetration of LED Lighting Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth Outlook Asia-Pacific Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential for COB LEDs Global Competitor Market Shares Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Worldwide Drives Strong Demand for COB LEDs Surging Electricity Consumption Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects Burgeoning Middle Class Population Exponential Increase in Urban Population COB LEDs Adoption to Vary Across Segments in the Illumination Application Area Illumination Segments: Key Factors Impacting Adoption The Inevitable Shift of General Lighting towards SSL Technology Bodes Well for Market Growth Road Map for Inefficient Light Source Banning Incandescent Bulb Phase-Out Road Map for Major Regions/Countries Schedule of Incandescent Bulb Ban in Select Regions/Countries COB LED Arrays: Ensuring Uniform Architectural Lighting Experience throughout Installed Lifetime COB LEDs: Preferred Choice for Efficient Highlighting of Merchandise in the Retail Sector Residential Sector: The Fastest Growing Illumination Application Segment in the Long Run Outdoor Lighting Dominate Adoption of COB LEDs for Illumination Growing Automobiles Production Favors Market Penetration in the Automotive Sector Increasing Focus on Energy Efficient Building Technologies Augurs Well for the Market Recovery in Global Construction Activity Strengthen Market Demand in the Near Term Increasing Demand for Large Screen TVs to Boost Demand in Backlighting Application Developing Asian Countries: Spearheading Growth for COB LED Backlighting Rising Popularity of Lighter, Slimmer and Brighter Display Monitors Drives Demand in the Medical Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Outdoor Lighting (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Outdoor Lighting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Outdoor Lighting (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Residential (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Residential (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Hospitality (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Hospitality (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Hospitality (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Architectural (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Architectural (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Architectural (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 24: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Japanese Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Demand for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 38: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 41: French Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Demand for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: United Kingdom Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 54: Spanish Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 57: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of Europe Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Australian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 70: Indian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 72: Indian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: South Korean Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 80: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Latin American Demand for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 83: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 86: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Argentinean Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 89: Brazilian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 90: Brazilian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Mexican Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 93: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 96: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: The Middle East Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 102: The Middle East Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Iranian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Israeli Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 110: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Saudi Arabian Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: United Arab Emirates Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Rest of Middle East Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 118: African Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 120: Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 55

