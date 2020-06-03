BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced the voting results of the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (“Shareholders”) that was held today as follows:

1. Election of the Six Nominated Directors

The number of directors of the Corporation was fixed at six and all six nominees set forth in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation, dated May 4, 2020 (“Circular”), were elected as directors of the Corporation by resolutions passed by a vote held by ballot in respect to each nominee as follows:

Director Number and percentage of common shares of the Corporation (“Shares”) represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting James A. Cacioppo 198,841,265 (97.11%) 292,457 (2.89%) Peter Adderton 198,843,140 (97.40%) 262,582 (2.60%) Joseph Max Cohen 198,843,140 (97.40%) 262,482 (2.60%) Benjamin Cross 198,842,240 (97.39%) 263,382 (2.61%) Erich Mauff 198,842,765 (97.40%) 262,957 (2.60%) Stephen Monroe 198,842,240 (97.39%) 263,382 (2.61%)

2. Reappointment of MNP LLP as Auditor

MNP LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation are authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration, by a resolution passed by a vote held by a show of hands.

3. Equity Incentive Plan Amendments Approved

Amendments to the Corporation’s 2019 equity incentive plan providing for, inter alia, (i) the issuance of previously-intended favorable income tax treatment accorded to incentive stock options within the meaning of Section 422 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code; and (ii) an additional 2% of the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares to be issued under the plan as inducements to employees or officers not previously employed by and not previously an insider of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved, by a resolution passed by a vote held by a show of hands.

4. Advance Notice Policy Adopted

The Advance Notice Policy relating to the advance nomination of directors of the Corporation, was adopted by a special resolution, as more particularly described in the Circular, passed by a vote held by a show of hands.

5. Articles Amendment Approved

An amendment to the Articles providing for the courts of the province of British Columbia and appellate courts therefrom as the forum for adjudication of certain disputes, as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved by a special resolution passed by a vote held by a show of hands.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on Sedar at www.Sedar.com.

