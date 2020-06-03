New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Content Filtering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646047/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Web Content Filtering market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$111.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$97.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Web Content Filtering segment will reach a market size of US$267 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Web Content Filtering market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 15.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$612.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Web Content Filtering market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alps System Integration Co., Ltd.; Barracuda Networks, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd.; Digital Arts Inc.; Forcepoint LLC; Fortinet, Inc.; Kaspersky Lab; McAfee, LLC; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd.; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Zscaler, Inc.





The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges Recent Market Activity Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online Security Issues Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market Market Outlook Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid Surging Cyberattacks Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content Filtering Products Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and Categorization Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing Bandwidth Usage Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management (UTM) XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives Demand for Cloud Solutions Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead Global Competitor Market Shares Web Content Filtering Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (Japan) Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA) Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA) ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia) Digital Arts Inc. (Japan) Forcepoint LLC (USA) Fortinet, Inc. (USA) Kaspersky Lab (Russia) McAfee, LLC (USA) Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (USA) Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) Sophos Ltd. (UK) Symantec Corporation (USA) TitanHQ (Ireland) Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan) Zscaler, Inc. (USA)

Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market Opportunities Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web Content Filtering Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web Filtering Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Web Content Filtering Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in Response to Evolving Needs Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond Organizational Networks Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content Filtering Solutions Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid Adoption Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Web Filtering Solutions

