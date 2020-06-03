DENVER, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuff Shed, Inc., America’s leading seller and manufacturer of storage buildings and garages, has been a bright spot in the U.S. retail sales and manufacturing sectors and is now looking to bring on more employees and installers to be part of its construction teams across the country.



The Denver-based company suffered like most businesses earlier this spring, with sales and installation challenges during late March and early April. But consumer and institutional demand for storage buildings and garages has fueled a remarkable comeback within a very short period of time for Tuff Shed, and the company is now reporting record breaking sales during the month of May.

“We’ve had to balance the needs of essential healthcare and governmental entities during Covid-19 with the increase in more typical demand by consumers with additional storage needs,” says Tuff Shed Chief Operating Officer Mike Casey. “In addition, home owners are spending more time at home and many of our customers are now looking for home offices, studios, educational space, and other ways to create more usable space.”

To address the increase demand for Tuff Shed products, the company is actively hiring new employees for prefabrication roles, and on-boarding new subcontractor installers. As part of this effort, Tuff Shed is recruiting for construction roles, conducting Social Distancing Hiring Expos at several of its locations.

“We’re looking for people with great attitudes who can be great coworkers for our amazing team,” says Casey. “Construction and manufacturing experience is always a plus, but we’re willing to train people with no experience who are looking for a new and stable career. In most roles we are even paying a hiring and retention bonus as well.”

The twist on virtual hiring events is just the latest example of how Tuff Shed has pivoted in response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company implemented additional measures to keep its employees, contractors and customers safe, such as shifting to virtual appointments and site checks, doing extra cleaning and distancing at its factories, and ensuring that its installers also followed procedures around using disinfectant, wearing masks, and never entering customers’ homes.

“The safety of our employees, community, and customers is our top concern,” says Tuff Shed Founder and President Tom Saurey. “We responded to this crisis early and have continued to practice social distancing rules, require mask use, and are working on keeping all of our facilities cleaner than ever.”

Tuff Shed also responded to the call for unique building uses which emerged during the COVID-19 crisis. Most notably, Tuff Shed installed structures to be used as part of COVID-19 testing at healthcare facilities in several states during April and May. During this same time, Tuff Shed began installing a large number of buildings in Sacramento, Ca. as part of that city’s approach to limiting COVID-19 by providing safe shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Finally, the company has seen significant increased demand from its primary customer – residential homeowners – for buildings to be used as home office space, home schooling space, expanded space for additional family members living at home, and for storage of household goods.

The company footprint includes 52 production facilities across the country, and a total of 150 brick-and-mortar retail storefronts and cross docks. Tuff Shed also is a Service and Install partner for The Home Depot, offering an exclusive line of building products at all of the home improvement retailer’s stores in the lower 48 United States.

Tuff Shed products include wooden storage sheds and garages. The company works with its customers to design and accessorize buildings, then pre-fabricates key building components at its manufacturing facilities so it can deliver and install buildings on the customer site. Over its 39 years Tuff Shed has designed, fabricated and installed more than 1.2 million buildings across the country.

More About Tuff Shed

Tom Saurey founded Tuff Shed in 1981 in Rexburg, Idaho and moved the company headquarters to Denver in 1986. Strong sales and sustained growth have drawn industry praise for the enterprise, with recognition including the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Rocky Mountain Region in 2004 for Saurey, along with ColoradoBiz Magazine’s Manufacturing Company of the Year in 2004, and Denver Business Journal’s Deal Makers of the Year Award in 2005 for Tuff Shed. The Home Depot has twice recognized Tuff Shed as its Service Provider of the Year, first in 2007 and again in 2015. Tuff Shed sold and installed its one millionth building in late 2017. In 2018, Tuff Shed acquired competitor Sheds USA, helping to complete Tuff Shed’s nationwide service footprint.

