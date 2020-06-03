New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646031/?utm_source=GNW

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 123.1 Thousand Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 94.5 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Clothing segment will reach a market size of 380.2 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 359.5 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aditya Birla Group; Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.; Celanese Corporation; Century Rayon Limited; Daicel Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation; Glanzstoff Industries; Grasim Industries Limited; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; International Paper; Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Co. Ltd.; Kelheim Fibres GmbH; Lenzing AG; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; NRC Limited; PT. South Pacific Viscose; Smartfiber AG; Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.; Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.; Toray Industries Inc.; Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.; Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd.





CELLULOSIC MAN-MADE FIBERS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made Cellulosics Market China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive Global Competitor Market Shares Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aditya Birla Group (India) Century Rayon Limited (India) Grasim Industries Limited (India) PT Indo Bharat Rayon (Indonesia) Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand) Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Celanese Corporation (USA) Daicel Corporation (Japan) Eastman Chemical Company (USA) Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan) Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand) Glanzstoff Industries (Austria) International Paper (USA) Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany) Lenzing AG (Austria) PT. South Pacific Viscose (Indonesia) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) NRC Limited (India) Rhodia Acetow GmbH (Germany) Sateri Holdings Limited (China) Smartfiber AG (Germany) Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.(China) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers Textile Fibers: An Overview Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette Filter Tow Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for Cellulose Acetate Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum Positive GDP Forecasts Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and Middle Class Demographics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Clothing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Clothing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Clothing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Fabrics (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Fabrics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Fabrics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Spun Yarn (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Spun Yarn (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Spun Yarn (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019 Table 18: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2012-2019 Table 21: Canadian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Japanese Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 24: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Demand for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Review in China in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 32: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Demand for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: United Kingdom Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 46: Rest of Europe Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 47: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Rest of Europe Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 49: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 50: Asia-Pacific Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Asia-Pacific Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 52: Rest of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 52

