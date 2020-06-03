VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) announces today the filing of an amended and restated technical report entitled “Silver Sand Deposit Mineral Resource Report (Amended)” with an effective date of January 16, 2020 (the “Amended and Restated Technical Report”) prepared by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd. (“AMC”). The Amended and Restated Technical Report includes additional disclosure regarding the assumed mining costs, processing costs and metallurgical recoveries used to establish the cut-off grade selected, but otherwise contains no material differences to the original technical report filed on May 25, 2020 (the “Original Technical Report”). The Mineral Resource estimates, project economics, and conclusions and recommendations provided in the Original Technical Report remain unchanged. The Amended and Restated Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).



A copy of the Amended and Restated Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com .

Dinara Nussipakynova, P. Geo., Principal Geologist with AMC, is the Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101 who has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project, in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, and the Tagish Lake Gold Project in Yukon, Canada.

For further information, please contact:

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Gordon Neal

President

Phone: (604) 633-1368

Fax: (604) 669-9387

info@newpacificmetals.com

www.newpacificmetals.com

