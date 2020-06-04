New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Communication Devices market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$48 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$52.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Communication Devices segment will reach a market size of US$487.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$723.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.; Apacer Technology Inc.; Delkin Devices Inc.; Duracell Inc.; Edge Memory; EP Holdings Inc.; Eye-Fi Inc.; Integral Memory plc; KINGMAX Technology Inc.; Kingston Technology Company Inc.; Kobian Pte Ltd.; Lexar; MagicRAM Inc.; Micron Technology Inc.; Panasonic Corp.; PNY Technologies Inc.; Power Quotient International Co. Ltd.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; SanDisk Corporation; Sony Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; Transcend Information Inc.; Verbatim Americas LLC





Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth Recent Market Activity SD Memory Cards: Market Overview SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities SD Versions: A Brief Comparison Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion Global Competitor Market Shares Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Apacer Technology, Inc. (Taiwan) Delkin Devices, Inc. (USA) Duracell, Inc. (USA) Edge Memory (USA) EP Holdings Inc. (USA) Eye-Fi, Inc. (USA) Integral Memory plc (UK) KINGMAX Technology Inc. (Taiwan) Kingston Technology Company, Inc. (USA) Kobian Pte Ltd. (Singapore) Lexar (USA) MagicRAM, Inc. (USA) Micron Technology, Inc. (USA) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) PNY Technologies, Inc. (USA) Power Quotient International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Samsung Electronics (South Korea) SanDisk Corporation (USA) Sony Corporation (Japan) Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan) Verbatim Americas, LLC (USA)

Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones & Tablets The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities The Rise of Connected Digital Homes Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD Memory Cards With Authentication Features Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the Automotive Sector Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the Digital Cameras Market POS Terminals: A Niche Market SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application Scope of SD Cards Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards Market Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage

