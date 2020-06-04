New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Analysis By Rotor Type (Drilled, Slotted), Application (Automotive, Aerospace), Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903660/?utm_source=GNW

These discs are one of the superior high-performance braking systems that are commercially available in the market. The automotive industry is witnessing the quick penetration of performance-enhancing technologies designed to make driving more comfortable, enjoyable, and safe for drivers. The automotive braking system is a key area where rapid developments are taking place.



Increasing R&D activities by major players for development of cost-effective product is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global carbon ceramic Brake discs market over the forecast period. Additionally, the developed automotive regions such as the EU and North America have the most stringent fuel emission norms globally, which is expected to surge the demand for carbon ceramic brake discs.

The braking system industry is ancillary to automobile industry, where the demand for the brakes and pads is totally dependent upon the manufacturing of automobiles. The automobile industry is highly affected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The automotive brakes market is poised to take a hit as COVID-19 disrupts automobile production. Furthermore, economic downturn will also hamper the market in a negative manner in the coming days. Despite the gloomy picture, the global market for automotive brake systems will recover as the world limps back to normalcy by early 2021.

APAC region holds the major Carbon ceramic brake discs market share of around 53% in 2019. The growing demand for higher performing vehicles and longer service interval are some of the other factors that drive the carbon ceramic disc brake market in Asia-Pacific region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Sales Channel (OEMS, Aftermarket).

• The report assesses the Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs market by Rotor Type (Drilled Rotor, Slotted Rotor).

• The report assesses the Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs market by Application (Automotive, Aerospace).

• The Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, sales Channel, rotor type and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Surface Transforms, SGL Carbon, Brembo S.p.A, EBC Brakes, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd, Mat Foundry Group Limited, Wilwood Engineering, Rotora, Fusion Brakes, Shenzen LeMyth Technology.

• The report presents the analysis of Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Vendors

• Automotive Players

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

