An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Automotive market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 19.1 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 18.2 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Automotive segment will reach a market size of 61.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 75 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; Chang Chun Group; China National BlueStar (Group) Co Ltd.; Covestro AG; Dow Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co. Ltd.; Lanxess AG; LG Chem Ltd.; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; Polyone Corporation; Polyplastics Co. Ltd.; Radici Partecipazioni SpA; Royal DSM N.V.; SABIC; Toray Industries Inc.; Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co. Ltd.





PBT - A Versatile Thermoplastic Engineering Polymer Automotive and Electronics & Electrical Applications Fuel PBT Consumption Asia-Pacific Leads the PBT Market in Terms of Production and Consumption Recent Market Activity Production Scenario Market Pricing and Trends Recent Market Activity Competitive Landscape Leading PBT Manufacturers Worldwide Global Competitor Market Shares Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Almaak International GmbH (Germany) BASF SE (Germany) China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China) Covestro AG (Germany) Celanese Corporation (USA) Chang Chun Group (Taiwan) Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands) DowDuPont, Inc. (USA) Enviroplas, Inc. (USA) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co., Ltd. (China) Lanxess AG (Germany) LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Polyone Corporation (USA) Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan) WinTech Polymer Ltd. (Japan) Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy) SABIC (Saudi Arabia) SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey) Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) (Saudi Arabia) SRF Limited (India) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Growing Use of Engineered Plastics in Various End-Use Applications Bodes Well for PBT Market Increasing Use of Electronics in Auto Industry Drives Opportunities for PBT Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Benefits PBT Demand Development of PBT with HR Grades Supports Overcoming Challenges Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles (EVs) - An Opportunity for PBT Market Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for PBT Miniaturization Trend and PBT Grades with High Flow Characteristics Drive Electrical & Electronics Sector Fiber Optic Cables: A Lucrative Growth Market PBT Gains from the Resurgence in Demand in Household Appliances Sector Manufacturer Focus on Production of Bio-based and Eco-Friendly PBT Grades Gains Traction Compliance as Food and Water Contact Materials Result in Development of New PBT Grades Growth in Sight for Nanoparticle-Based PBT Market Ludwigshafen Introduces PBT Capsules to Retain Freshness in Coffee Innovations in Usage of PBT in Production of Carpet Yarn Market Challenges Competition from Other Products Transition to Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies Poses a Challenge for PBT Growth

Table 1: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Electronics & Electrical (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 15: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2012-2019 Table 18: Canadian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Japanese Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 21: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Review in China in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 29: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 32: French Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: United Kingdom Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 43: Rest of Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 44: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Rest of Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 46: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 47: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Asia-Pacific Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 49: Rest of World Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of World Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

