New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Education Market: Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), End User (Academics, Corporate), End User Sub segments, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903659/?utm_source=GNW

The other factors driving the growth of the smart education market include the proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, adoption of eLearning solutions, and growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in smart learning.



The global education industry is undergoing a significant transition, as primary and secondary school districts, colleges and universities, as well as governments, corporations and individuals around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of using technology to more effectively provide information to educate students and other users.



Most governments around the world have temporarily closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. These nationwide closures are impacting over 91% of the world’s student population. Several other countries have implemented localized closures impacting millions of additional learners. However, COVID-19 has created a new normal for the higher education sector, revolutionizing the online learning landscape, reshaping application processes, and refreshing crisis management strategies.



Besides software segment, the hardware component is expected to experience notable shift in its trajectory, registering a CAGR of x% in the market for smart education over the forecast period. APAC region is anticipated to grow with the fastest rate during forecast period and China is a key market for smart education in APAC region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Smart Education Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service).

• The report assesses the Smart Education market by End User (Academics, Corporate).

• The report assesses the Smart Education market by Academics Subsegment (K-12, Higher Education).

• The report assesses the Smart Education market by Corporate Subsegment (SMEs, Large Enterprise, Government).

• The Global Smart Education Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Component and End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Boxlight Corp., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Pearson, Adobe Inc., Smart Technologies, Ellucian, Instructure Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd, NIIT Limited, Saba Software Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of Smart Education market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Smart Education Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001