New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beryllium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electronics market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 2.4 Million Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 2.2 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electronics segment will reach a market size of 15.9 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Beryllium market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 1.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 7.1 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Beryllium market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Beryllia Inc.; Belmont Metals, Inc.; Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd.; IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.; Materion Beryllium & Composites; Materion Corporation; Materion Performance Alloys; NGK Metals Corporation; Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd.; Ulba Metallurgical Plant

UMP; Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW



BERYLLIUM MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Beryllium - A Rare yet Critical Metallic Element Recent Market Activity Availability in Various Forms and Chemistries Augments Market Prospects Be Alloys Find Wider Recognition Low Substitutability Makes Be a Critical Component Substitutability Index for Beryllium Applications Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Beryllium Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth Beryllium Reserves & Mine Production Market Sees Proliferation of Recycled Beryllium Scrap Recycling - The Viable Method for Beryllium Production Spike in Beryllium Prices to Improve Industry Revenues Global Competitor Market Shares Beryllium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Beryllia Inc. (USA) Belmont Metals, Inc. (USA) Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. (SKS) (China) IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (Canada) Materion Corporation (USA) Materion Performance Alloys (USA) Materion Beryllium & Composites (USA) NGK Metals Corporation (USA) Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Ulba Metallurgical Plant - UMP (Kazakhstan) Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Performance BeAlloys - Meet the Evolving Needs of Aerospace and Defense Industry Beryllium Alloys Find Higher Penetration in UAS Platforms Be-Al Alloys Present Attractive Option for Optical Applications Use of Beryllium Alloys Improves Cost Savings in Injection Molding Beryllium Emerges as Crucial Material for Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Beryllium Usage in Mobile Phones Beryllium Doped Gallium Nitride for Advanced Semiconductors Automotives: A High-Growth Sector for Beryllium Based Components Key Areas Where Beryllium Made Automotive Components Gain Traction Automotive Electronics Automotive Sensors Telecom Infrastructure/Computing - The Largest and Fastest Growing End-Use Sector Telecommunication Sector Computing Devices Oil and Gas Drilling Nurtures Demand for Beryllium Alloys Increasing Demand for Medical Diagnosis Equipment Offers Significant Growth Opportunities Indispensability Lends to Growing Use of Beryllium in Mammography Equipment Beryllium Gains Traction in High Temperature Applications BeO Ceramics Suffice Critical Requirements of Modern Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Beryllium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Beryllium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Beryllium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Electronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Electronics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Telecom (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Telecom (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Telecom (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Industrial Components (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Industrial Components (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Industrial Components (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Defense (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Defense (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Defense (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Beryllium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Beryllium Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Beryllium Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 21: Beryllium Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Beryllium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Beryllium Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for 2012-2019 Table 24: Canadian Beryllium Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Beryllium in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Japanese Beryllium Market in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 27: Beryllium Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Demand for Beryllium in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Beryllium Market Review in China in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Beryllium Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Beryllium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Beryllium Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Beryllium Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Beryllium Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Beryllium Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 35: Beryllium Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Beryllium Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Beryllium Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 38: French Beryllium Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Beryllium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Beryllium Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Beryllium Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Beryllium Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Demand for Beryllium in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Beryllium Market Review in Italy in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Beryllium Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Beryllium in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: United Kingdom Beryllium Market in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Beryllium Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Beryllium Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 50: Beryllium Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Beryllium Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Beryllium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Beryllium Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Beryllium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 55: Rest of World Beryllium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Beryllium Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of World Beryllium Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 19

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001