GUELPH, Ontario, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company”) announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company shall postpone the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the interim financial period ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Interim Filings"), which are required to be filed by June 1, 2020 under Sections 4.2 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.



On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Interim Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file the Interim Filings and currently expects to have them filed on or before the extended filing deadline of July 16, 2020.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated will operate as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President and CEO

Tel: (519) 836-6155

Fax: (519) 836-5683

E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com

Web Site: www.currentwatertechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Current Water Technologies Inc. results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, property performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Certain statements contained in this press release and in certain documents incorporated by reference into this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Current Water believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Current Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.