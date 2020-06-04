New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Palm market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 1.3 Million Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 1.3 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Palm segment will reach a market size of 4.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Vegetable Oils market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 17.9 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Vegetable Oils market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB); ACH Food Companies, Inc.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Avena Nordic Grain Oy; Avril SCA; Bunge Limited; C. Thywissen GmbH; Cargill Inc.; COFCO Corporation; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Deoleo, S.A.; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.; IOI Group Berhad; J-Oil Mills, Inc.; Marico Limited; PT. Musim Mas; Richardson Oilseed Limited; Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd; The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.; Wilmar International Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311/?utm_source=GNW



VEGETABLE OILS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential Recent Market Activity Market Highlights Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized Increasing Health-Consciousness Convenience Broad New Range of Options Customization to Local Tastes The Rise of the Vegetarianism Increasing Product Diversity Key Challenges & Constraints Global Market Outlook Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Vegetable Oils Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB) (Sweden) Aceites Borges Pont S.A. (Spain) ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA) Mazola Oils (USA) Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA) Avena Nordic Grain Oy (Finland) Avril Group (France) Bunge Limited (USA) Bunge North America, Inc. (USA) Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV (The Netherlands) C. Thywissen GmbH (Germany) Cargill Incorporated (USA) Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA) Sundrop Foods India Private Limited (India) COFCO Corporation (China) Deoleo, S.A. (Spain) Carapelli Firenze S.p.A. (Italy) Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA) Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore) PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia) IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia) J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan) Marico Limited (India) PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia) P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia) Richardson Oilseed Limited (Canada) Royal Smilde Foods (The Netherlands) Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) Sovena Group (Portugal) The J. M. Smucker Company (USA) The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (Japan) Ventura Foods, LLC (USA) Wilmar International Limited (Singapore) Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods, and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand Key Food Applications of Palm Oil Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Printing Inks Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects against Competing Oils Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New Generation Soybean Oil Formulations The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher Prices of Olive Oil Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand for Canola Oil Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Economic Development Rapid Urbanization Expanding Middle Class Population Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern? Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm Oil’s Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues? INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output Remote Sensing Technologies Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects on Meat Lipids Digestion Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA "Saturate Sparing" Technology for Healthier Shortenings Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil New Flavors and Dietary Elements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vegetable Oils Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Vegetable Oils Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Vegetable Oils Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Palm (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Palm (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Palm (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Soybean (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Soybean (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Soybean (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Canola (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Canola (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Canola (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Sunflower & Safflower (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Sunflower & Safflower (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Sunflower & Safflower (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market AnalyticsUS Vege table Oils Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Table 19: United States Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Vegetable Oils Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 24: Vegetable Oils Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Vegetable Oils: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Vegetable Oils Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: Japanese Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Vege table Oils Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Vegetable Oils Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Vegetable Oils Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Vegetable Oils Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 35: Vegetable Oils Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Vegetable Oils Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: French Vegetable Oils Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Vegetable Oils Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: German Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Vegetable Oils: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Vegetable Oils Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: United Kingdom Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Spanish Vegetable Oils Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 51: Vegetable Oils Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Vegetable Oils Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 54: Russian Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 56: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Vegetable Oils Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Vegetable Oils Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Vegetable Oils Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Australian Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Indian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 69: Vegetable Oils Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Vegetable Oils Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2027 Table 71: South Korean Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: Vegetable Oils Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vegetable Oils: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 77: Vegetable Oils Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 83: Vegetable Oils Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: Vegetable Oils Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian Vegetable Oils Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 88: Vegetable Oils Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 90: Mexican Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Latin America Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Vegetable Oils Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: The Middle East Vegetable Oils Historic Market by Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 99: Vegetable Oils Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Market for Vegetable Oils: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Vegetable Oils Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Iranian Vegetable Oils Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 104: Vegetable Oils Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Vegetable Oils Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Vegetable Oils Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: Vegetable Oils Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Vegetable Oils Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Vegetable Oils Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Middle East Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African Vegetable Oils Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Vegetable Oils Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 117: African Vegetable Oils Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 250

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001