Under the product segment, Lower compression garments is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to ever increasing cases of Varicose Veins, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Socks and Stockings Edema, Lymphedema, Venous Insufficiency, Swelling, Leg Discomfort, among many others supported by various companies focusing on expanding their product portfolio in order to cater to the needs of customers. All these factors will be accelerating the Compression Garments market growth in the coming years.

Clinics followed by Others and Ambulatory Surgical Centers respectively attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of growing collaborations or partnership of leading manufacturers with clinics, doctors, surgeons, and hospitals in order to better understand the requirements of consumers and provide them the desired products backed with rising adoption of cosmetic surgeries with escalating number of breast cancer cases.

Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of leading compression garments manufacturers in the region which are constantly engaged in meeting consumers’ demands coupled with growing awareness among athletes regarding healthy benefits of wearing compression garments and how it helps in recovering quickly from intense workout or exercise. Also, increase in demand for customized compression garments by consumers will be propelling the Compression Garments market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Compression Garments market By Value.

• The report analyses Compression Garments Market By Product Type (Upper Compression Garments, Lower Compression Garments).

• The report assesses the Compression Garments market By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others).

• The Global Compression Garments Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major mergers and acquisitions and companies presence in Compression garments with features of their products. Market share of leading compression garments manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and compression garments in sports. The companies analysed in the report include 3M, Medtronic PLC, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Medico International Inc., Design Veronique, Therafirm, Nuavella, Marena Group, Julius Zorn GmbH.

• The report presents the analysis of Compression Garments market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience

• Compression Garments manufacturers

• Online Retailers

• Fashion and Lifestyle Products Manufacturers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

