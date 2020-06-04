INTERFLO signalling for mainlines, an engineering solution we could work on through our partnership with QUEST Global.

This collaboration has enabled delivery of outstanding engineering solutions to the rail industry since 2017

This extension ensures long-term success in the rail market through strong partnership integration

BERLIN, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation and QUEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, have signed an agreement to extend their existing partnership in order to strengthen cooperation to further develop engineering capabilities for the rail market. The goal of this alliance is to ensure future innovation, as well as excellent delivery and project execution. Since 2017, both companies have been closely collaborating to deliver outstanding engineering solutions to the rail industry.

“Signing this agreement to extend our existing collaboration with QUEST Global is an important step in providing world-class technical solutions to the global rail market. This extended strategic partnership will give us additional access to great engineering talent for joint product development across the entire value chain,” said Danny Di Perna, President of Bombardier Transportation.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO at QUEST Global said, “This partnership is a testament to our expertise in driving transformational initiatives with our customers and long-term partner Bombardier Transportation. Our capability in converging mechanical, electronics and software technologies has helped our customers create their frontier by advancing the ways people live, work, travel and engage with each other. We look forward to helping Bombardier to enhance their competitiveness in the rail domain.”

About QUEST Global

For more than 20 years, QUEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world’s most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 15 countries, 68 global centers and 12,300+ personnel, QUEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QUEST Global’s deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

