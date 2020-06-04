New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Purification Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219357/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on air purification systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing automotive market, awareness about indoor air quality, and growth in healthcare industry. In addition, growing automotive market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The air purification systems market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The air purification systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Construction

• Industries

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the air purification systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of stand-alone air purification systems, and developments in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The air purification systems market covers the following areas:

• Air purification systems market sizing

• Air purification systems market forecast

• Air purification systems market industry analysis





