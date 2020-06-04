GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (June 4, 2020) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today reported publication in the journal Fertility and Sterility of “Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone Antagonist (linzagolix): a New Therapy for Uterine Adenomyosis,” a case report from a pilot study assessing the use of linzagolix for the treatment of uterine adenomyosis.

Adenomyosis is an estrogen-driven condition in which endometrial tissue (inner uterine lining) is present within the myometrium (muscular uterine wall), resulting in uterine enlargement, heavy menstrual bleeding, dysmenorrhea (painful menses) and infertility. Adenomyosis affects between 20 and 35% of reproductive-aged women, and may co-exist with endometriosis and/or uterine fibroids. The only definitive treatment for adenomyosis is hysterectomy, which is used in the minority of patients (<10%) because it ends fertility and may have long-term adverse impact. A clear unmet need exists for effective long-term medical therapies.

The pilot study is a single-center, open-label study in women (n=9) with symptomatic adenomyosis confirmed by Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Patients are treated once daily with 200 mg linzagolix for 12 weeks, followed by 12 weeks of 100 mg linzagolix, both without hormonal add-back therapy (ABT). The primary measure of efficacy is the reduction in uterine volume as measured by MRI.

The patient described in the case report presented with pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, anemia and infertility. MRI showed an enlarged uterus (875 cm3) with severe adenomyosis. By week 12 of treatment with 200 mg linzagolix, the patient was amenorrheic (cessation of bleeding), her pelvic pain was substantially improved, anemia was resolved, and MRI showed marked shrinkage in uterine volume (to 290 cm3) with regression of adenomyotic lesions. During the subsequent 12-week course with 100 mg linzagolix, she remained amenorrheic and reported continued alleviation of symptoms. Persistence of linzagolix effect was observed at 8 weeks following completion of treatment.

The patient’s bone mineral density by Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry at 24 weeks of treatment showed no change from baseline in lumbar spine and femoral neck T- and Z-scores. Expected hypoestrogenic side effects of hot flushes and vaginal dryness on the 200 mg linzagolix dose resolved following the dose adjustment to the 100 mg dose.

“These new clinical results showing a dramatic effect of linzagolix in a patient with severe adenomyosis are promising for women and clinicians who have struggled for decades to treat this challenging and painful condition,” said Dr. Jacques Donnez, a prominent European gynecologist and co-author on the paper. “The data also suggest that starting with a course of high dose of linzagolix without ABT, followed by low-dose maintenance therapy may be a highly effective approach to adenomyosis treatment.”

Pending confirmation of the results in additional patients, ObsEva may pursue additional studies to support supplemental labeling for the use of linzagolix in the treatment of adenomyosis in reproductive-age women.

