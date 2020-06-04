Selbyville, Delaware, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Europe & MEA Food Phosphate Market is poised to cross USD 300 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for easily digestible and nutrition ingredients in food & beverage industry is likely to boost product demand.

Europe & MEA food phosphate industry from bakery is likely to surpass USD 80 million by 2026 owing to increasing demand for high quality ingredients in packaged bakery solutions. Food phosphates are added to the bakery and confectionary items as emulsifiers, caking and stabilizing agents thereby boosting market penetration. Growing bakery and confectionery industry in Europe & MEA will positively affect the market growth of food phosphates. Increasing demand for low calorie confections and rise in gifting trends are the major factor contributing towards market growth.

Some major findings of Europe & MEA Food Phosphate market report include:

The demand for food phosphates in Europe & MEA is increasing globally owing to rapid shift towards high performance ingredients in food & beverage industry

Europe & MEA market is likely to grow owing to rising red and white meat consumption

Europe & MEA food phosphate market from shrimp is set to register over 5% CAGR up to 2026, owing to increasing demand for low fat and high-quality seafood products

Changing dietary patterns and increasing demand for easily ingredients in diary industry to boost Europe & MEA market outlook.

Europe & MEA market from potassium phosphate is likely to achieve over 5% CAGR through 2026, owing to rapid penetration in chilled meat product manufacturing.

Industry are rapidly entering into long term contracts in an attempt to continue production during COVID -19 with limited resources which is increasing suppler power in market sphere.

Europe & MEA industry market players are rapidly investing in new product development in an attempt to attract Gen X and millennial demographics

Europe & MEA food phosphate industry from ammonium phosphate is likely to surpass USD 17 million by the end of 2026 owing to rapid use in preserving canned seafood products

Some of the major players operating in Europe & MEA food phosphate market include Arkema group, Merck KGaA, Anhui Suntran Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Univar

Strict manufacturing regulations in Europe is likely is increasing competition in market as industry players are competing on price and quality

Rising geriatric population in Europe and increasing demand for easily digestible food & beverage solutions is likely to boost product demand. Food phosphates are widely in preparing prepacked meat, canned seafood, and bakery products. They not only aid in increasing the shelf life but also provide additional protection when the products are exposed to air and moisture. Industry players in Europe are rapidly expanding product portfolio in an attempt to gain brand recognition, broaden consumer base and strengthen market share which is likely to stimulate regional growth.

Several industry players in Europe & MEA food phosphate market are engaged in new product development, expanding and outsourcing production facilities. Manufacturers are rapidly sourcing high-quality raw material along with getting into long term contracts to reduce supplier resilience and provide competitive price advantage which is likely to boost the market share.

