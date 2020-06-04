Invalda INVL transferred 78,867 of its own shares to the employees of Invalda INVL and of the companies, in which Invalda INVL owns 50%or more of shares, in order to exercise the stock options granted to the employees in 2017.

After the transfer, Invalda INVL owns 229,541 own shares, which is 1.93 percent of the total number of shares issued by the Company.

