SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that it will host a webinar on June 10, 2020 outlining the Company’s National Emergency Warning System (“NEWS”) solution for the European Emergency Warning directive (EECC, Article 110). The directive mandates all EU member nations implement geo-located national public warning systems by June 2022.

“NEWS empowers emergency services officials to send multi-channel alerts and notifications to help keep residents and visitors safe during crisis situations,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys, Inc. “NEWS requires no opt-in and is deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across location-based SMS and Cell Broadcast channels. Utilizing Genasys' advanced network process and industry-leading speed, throughput and precision, NEWS is unmatched in locating individuals and delivering emergency messages through telecom providers.”

Why Genasys NEWS?:

Real Time Situational Awareness

NEWS provides unparalleled situational and geo-spatial data on population density and movements during an incident, while integrating with network feeds to offer active and passive location data and real-time geofencing.

Team Expertise and Experience

With more than 50 years of industry experience, the Genasys engineering team excels in customizing deployments, developing new feature sets, and solving challenges dynamically. Rather than using disparate acquisitions to cobble together product offerings, Genasys systems are fully integrated and ready to deploy.

Reliability and Security

The Genasys NEWS platform is cloud based, geo-redundant and end-to-end encrypted.

Privacy

NEWS features top level reliability and security by employing no-single-point-of-failure and geo-redundant architecture. All location data is de-personalized, allowing users to stay safe and informed without giving up their privacy.

To register for the Genasys NEWS EU webinar, go to: eu.genasys.com/resources/news-launch/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), Team Safety Management (TSM), LRAD® systems and more.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, other pandemics and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates, Inc.

ir@genasys.com