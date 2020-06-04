New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Toiletries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089506/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Baby Shampoo market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$56.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$57.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Baby Shampoo segment will reach a market size of US$241 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Baby Toiletries market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$769.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Baby Toiletries market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Artsana S.p.A.; Beiersdorf A.G.; Beiersdorf S.p.A.; Burt`s Bees; California Baby; Dabur India Ltd.; First Quality Enterprises; Johnson & Johnson; Johnson & Johnson S.p.A.; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; Laboratoires Expanscience S.A.; L`Oréal S.A.; Me n Moms Pvt. Ltd.; Naterra International, Inc.; Nestlé Deutschland A.G.; Noodle & Boo, LLC; Ontex Group NV; Procter & Gamble Company; Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG; Sodalco s.r.l.; The Himalaya Drug Company; The Johnson & Johnson K.K. Corporation; Unicharm Corporation; Unilever; Wakodo Co., Ltd.; Weleda





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Baby Toiletries Market Witnesses Robust Growth Recent Market Activity Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Toiletries Market Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market Baby Wipes Segment Presents Favorable Growth Prospects Baby Soaps - Highly Lucrative Segment in Baby Toiletries Market Baby Shampoo: One of the Major Segments in Baby Toiletries Market Baby Powders Market: A Small Yet Fast Growing Segment Global Competitor Market Shares Baby Toiletries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Artsana S.p.A. (Italy) Chicco (Italy) Beiersdorf A.G. (Germany) Beiersdorf S.p.A. (Italy) Burt's Bees (USA) California Baby (USA) Dabur India Ltd. (India) Earth Mama Organics (USA) First Quality Enterprises (USA) Johnson & Johnson (USA) Aveeno (USA) The Johnson & Johnson K.K. Corporation (Japan) Johnson & Johnson S.p.A. (Italy) Kimberly-Clark Corp. (USA) Laboratoires Expanscience S.A. (France) Laboratoires Sante Beaute (France) L'Oréal S.A. (France) Me n Moms Pvt. Ltd. (India) Naterra International, Inc. (USA) Nestlé Deutschland A.G. (Germany) Noodle & Boo, LLC (USA) Ontex N.V. (Belgium) Pigeon Corp. (Japan) Procter & Gamble Company (USA) Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Sodalco s.r.l. (Italy) The Himalaya Drug Company (India) Unicharm Corporation (Japan) Unilever (UK) Wakodo Co., Ltd. (Japan) Weleda (Switzerland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Toiletries Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Toiletries Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Toiletries Market? Demand for Natural and Organic Products to Boost Global Baby Toiletries Market Private Label Baby Toiletries Gain Popularity Adoption of Various Marketing Strategies Drive Sales Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth Emerging Trends Favoring Baby Wipes Market Product Innovation & Focus on R&D Innovative Marketing Strategies Baby Toiletries Brands Gear Up to Avoid Using Harmful Chemicals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Baby Toiletries Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Baby Toiletries Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Baby Toiletries Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Baby Shampoo (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Baby Shampoo (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Baby Shampoo (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Baby Bath Additives (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Baby Bath Additives (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Baby Bath Additives (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Baby Wipes (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Baby Wipes (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Baby Wipes (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Baby Soaps (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Baby Soaps (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Baby Soaps (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Toothpaste (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Toothpaste (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Toothpaste (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Baby Toiletries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Baby Toiletries Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian Baby Toiletries Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 24: Baby Toiletries Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Baby Toiletries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Baby Toiletries Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: Japanese Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Baby Toiletries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Baby Toiletries Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Baby Toiletries Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Baby Toiletries Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Baby Toiletries Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Baby Toiletries Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 35: Baby Toiletries Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Baby Toiletries Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: French Baby Toiletries Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Baby Toiletries Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: German Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Baby Toiletries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Baby Toiletries Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Baby Toiletries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Baby Toiletries Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: United Kingdom Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Spanish Baby Toiletries Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Baby Toiletries Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Baby Toiletries Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 54: Russian Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Baby Toiletries Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Baby Toiletries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Baby Toiletries Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Baby Toiletries Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Baby Toiletries Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Australian Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Indian Baby Toiletries Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 69: Baby Toiletries Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Baby Toiletries Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: South Korean Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Baby Toiletries Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Baby Toiletries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Baby Toiletries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Baby Toiletries Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 77: Baby Toiletries Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Baby Toiletries Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American Baby Toiletries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Baby Toiletries Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 83: Baby Toiletries Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: Baby Toiletries Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian Baby Toiletries Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 88: Baby Toiletries Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Mexican Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 92: Baby Toiletries Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Latin America Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Baby Toiletries Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: The Middle East Baby Toiletries Historic Marketby Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: Baby Toiletries Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Market for Baby Toiletries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Baby Toiletries Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Iranian Baby Toiletries Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: Baby Toiletries Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Baby Toiletries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Baby Toiletries Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Baby Toiletries Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Baby Toiletries Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Baby Toiletries Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Baby Toiletries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Middle East Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African Baby Toiletries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Baby Toiletries Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 117: African Baby Toiletries Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 103

