Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Battery Recycling Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the European battery recycling market depicts that the industry will progress at a CAGR of 8.43% in the forecast period 2020-2028.



In the past few years, there has been a remarkable growth in the demand for electric vehicles in the United Kingdom. Plug-in cars witnessed an increase from 3,500 to over 150,000 new registrations from 2013 to 2018. Hyperdrive Innovation launched a large independent battery manufacturing facility in July 2019 in the country. The company invested approximately EUR 7 million to build it. This development is backed up by the UK government's target of zero emissions by the year 2050.



Besides, Ecosurety partnered with Belmont Trading UK Ltd to build a recycling battery plant which can process around 20000 metric tons of batteries every year. It is expected to cover the country's entire battery waste requirements, which means the United Kingdom will become virtually self-sufficient in battery recycling. These factors are expected to increase the adoption of more batteries, thereby pushing the battery recycling market further in the country.



The automobile sector is another end-user segment of the lead-acid battery. Therefore, the growing investment in this sector will create a huge demand for batteries in the country. With the increase in the usage of batteries, the need for the recycling battery market will consequently arise.



Some of the players operating in the battery recycling market are Battery Recycling Made Easy, Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc, Recylex SA, The Doe Run Company, UMICORE, GS Yuasa International Ltd and Retriev Technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Europe Battery Recycling Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Europe Holds the Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Lead-Acid Battery to Dominate the Market

2.2.3. Transportation to Dominate Amongst Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Strict Government Regulations and Increasing Concern on Battery Waste Disposal

2.8.2. Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Advancements in Battery Technologies

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. High Recycling Gap

2.10.2. Subsidies to Encourage Battery Recycling

2.10.3. Decreasing Lithium-Ion Battery Prices

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Higher Cost, Lack of Supply Chain and Low Yield in Battery Recycling

2.11.2. Safety Issues Related to the Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries



3. Europe Battery Recycling Market Outlook - by Application

3.1. Transportation

3.2. Consumer Electronics

3.3. Industrial



4. Europe Battery Recycling Market Outlook - by Chemistry

4.1. Lithium-Ion

4.2. Lead-Acid

4.3. Nickel

4.4. Others



5. Europe Battery Recycling Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Spain

5.5. Italy

5.6. Russia

5.7. Rest of Europe



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Accurec Recycling GmbH

6.2. Aqua Metals Inc.

6.3. Battery Recycling Made Easy

6.4. Battery Solutions LLC

6.5. Call2Recycle Inc.

6.6. Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

6.7. Exide Technologies

6.8. Neometals Ltd.

6.9. Raw Materials Company

6.10. Recupyl

6.11. Recylex SA

6.12. The Doe Run Company

6.13. Umicore

6.14. GS Yuasa International Ltd.

6.15. Retriev Technologies



