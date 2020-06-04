New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0862285/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The TFT LCD market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$579.5 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$771.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the TFT LCD segment will reach a market size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.9 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AU Optronics Corp.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Chunghwa Pic





FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS (FPDS) MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Display Technology Revolution from CRT to Plasma, LCD & OLED, Marks the Birth of FPDs Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth Driver for FPDs Recent Market Activity Flat Panel Displays Market - An Insight LED LCD vs. OLED - The Debate is Still on OLED vs. LED LCD-Contrast LCD's Competition with OLED Ongoing Transition of the World Electronics Industry and Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Outlook Analysis by Display Technology Analysis by Application Competitive Market Structure: A Review Demand for Flat Panel TVs to Rise, Propelling Demand for Displays Big Three TV Manufacturers Dictate LCD TV Panel Demand-Supply Scenario Technological Innovation Becomes Key Differentiator for Vendors in the Fiercely Competitive IFPD Market Samsung Display, LG Display, and Sharp Lead Small and Medium Displays Market LG and Samsung Gain Early Bird Advantage in Large Area OLED Displays Market Global Competitor Market Shares Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan) BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) CEC Panda LCD Technology Co. Ltd. (China) China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China) China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China) Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (Taiwan) Clover Display Limited (Hong Kong) Densitron Technologies Ltd. (UK) Emerging Display Technologies Corp. (Taiwan) HannStar Display Corp. (Taiwan) Hantronix, Inc. (USA) Innolux Corporation (Taiwan) Japan Display Inc. (Japan) Kopin Corporation (USA) Kyocera Corporation (Japan) LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Microtips Technology (USA) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Powertip Technology Corporation (Taiwan) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Sharp Corporation (Japan) Tianma America, Inc. (USA) Tianma Japan, Ltd. (Japan) Universal Display Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

China Continues With FPD Capacity Expansions to Emerge as the Largest Manufacturer & a Key Contributor to Over Capacity Woes China Fuels Supply Glut in the LCD Panels Sector Emerging New Applications in Education & Advertising Drive Demand for Large-Area FPDs OLED Displays Riding High on Technological Advancements Futuristic Application of Innovative OLED Technology LED and OLED Displays for Streamlining Workflow and Boosting Productivity of Clinicians 4K LED Displays Multimodality Monitors Breast Imaging Battle Rages On between LED-LCD and OLED Technologies for Dominance in Display Products Market OLED Displays Trounce LCD Displays on Performance OLED Display Adoption Hindered by Cost and Technological Hurdles LCD Display Vendors Fight Back with Technological Innovations to Bridge Performance Gap LCD Displays to Retain Hold on Market for the Time Being, the Future Belongs to OLED Displays AMOLED - a Fast Emerging Display Technology Lending Momentum to FPD Devices Market Rapid Rise of AMOLEDs for Smartphones Plasma Displays - Challenging Path Ahead Chronological Rise and Fall of Plasma Display Panels Following 4K UHD Displays, 8K Display Format to Enter Mainstream Market Quad-Color Pixel Technologies to Succeed RGB Pixel Technology Flexible Flat Panel Displays: A Game Changer for the World Electronics Industry Interactive FPDs - A Highly Promising Market for FPD Vendors Vendors Keen on Replicating Success in Education Sector in the Corporate Sector Development of New Technologies Continue to Boost Market for Wide Colour Gamut Displays Key Display Technologies for Smartphones Battery Consumption Brightness Colors Price Apple Leads the Way for Adoption of LTPS TFT-LCD and OLED Displays in Smartphones Market Laptops and Notebooks Market Gearing Up for High-Quality, Low- Power Display Technologies Consumer Shift to Smaller Display Notebooks Upsets Demand- Supply Dynamics of Notebook Display Panels Booming Electronic Signage Market Bolsters Propels Demand for Large-Area LCD FPDs, Outdoor LED Displays Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche, albeit Fast-emerging Application Area for FPDs

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 148

