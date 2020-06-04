Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the commercial construction industry "Commercial Building Construction Begins to Restart Amid COVID-19"



COVID-19 had a significant negative effect on the nonresidential construction sector. In the US, the industry lost 975,000 jobs in April even though it was considered an essential industry in most states. Project postponements and cancellations have become common due to economic uncertainty and planning activity has also declined. The Dodge Momentum Index, a monthly measure of commercial construction projects in planning fell from 14.45 to 135.9 between March and April 2020. In April, six projects with a value of $100 million or more entered planning compared to 18 projects in April 2019.



Many states have already begun restarting construction projects with new safety precautions to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Such measures include limiting the number of contractors on site at any one time, enforcing social distancing between workers and splitting crews into day and night shifts to minimize contact between them.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Commercial Building Construction Begins to Restart Amid COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900