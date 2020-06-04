Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Disease Testing Market By Product & Service (Assays, Kits, & Reagents; Instruments; Services & Software), By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Others), By Disease, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Infectious Disease Testing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The market is driven by rising populace having infectious diseases across the globe. Moreover, investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities in the healthcare sector is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Infectious Disease Testing Market is segmented based on product and service, technology, disease, end-user, company, and region. Based on product and service, the market can be categorized into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; services & software. Out of which, the assays, kits, & reagents segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.
This can be ascribed to ease of accessibility coupled with rising number of IDD tests that are being conducted. In addition to this, the volume of IDD tests is growing primarily because of increasing geriatric population along with rising incidence of infectious diseases. Moreover, ongoing development of newer, faster, and more reliable products is further anticipated to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years. Along with that, the reagents are available in variety, which is further aiding the market growth.
Major players operating in the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Infectious Disease Testing Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product & Service (Assays, Kits, & Reagents; Instruments; Services & Software)
6.2.2. By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA Microarray, Other Technologies)
6.2.3. By Disease (Hepatitis, HIV, HAIS, HPV, TB, Influenza, Glandular fever, Coronavirus, Others)
6.2.4. By End User (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Academic/Research Institutes, Other)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook
8. Europe Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook
9. North America Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook
10. South America Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Patent Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Abbott Laboratories
15.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company
15.3. bioMerieux SA
15.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories
15.5. Danaher Corporation
15.6. Diasorin
15.7. Luminex
15.8. Meridian Bioscience
15.9. Quidel
15.10. Roche Diagnostics
15.11. Siemens AG
15.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.13. Johnson and Johnson
15.14. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
15.15. Cepheid
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuf6sx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: