Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Disease Testing Market By Product & Service (Assays, Kits, & Reagents; Instruments; Services & Software), By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Others), By Disease, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infectious Disease Testing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is driven by rising populace having infectious diseases across the globe. Moreover, investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities in the healthcare sector is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Infectious Disease Testing Market is segmented based on product and service, technology, disease, end-user, company, and region. Based on product and service, the market can be categorized into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; services & software. Out of which, the assays, kits, & reagents segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.



This can be ascribed to ease of accessibility coupled with rising number of IDD tests that are being conducted. In addition to this, the volume of IDD tests is growing primarily because of increasing geriatric population along with rising incidence of infectious diseases. Moreover, ongoing development of newer, faster, and more reliable products is further anticipated to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years. Along with that, the reagents are available in variety, which is further aiding the market growth.



Major players operating in the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market based on product and service, technology, disease, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global Infectious Disease Testing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Infectious Disease Testing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product & Service (Assays, Kits, & Reagents; Instruments; Services & Software)

6.2.2. By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA Microarray, Other Technologies)

6.2.3. By Disease (Hepatitis, HIV, HAIS, HPV, TB, Influenza, Glandular fever, Coronavirus, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Academic/Research Institutes, Other)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook



8. Europe Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook



9. North America Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook



10. South America Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Infectious Disease Testing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Patent Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Abbott Laboratories

15.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.3. bioMerieux SA

15.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories

15.5. Danaher Corporation

15.6. Diasorin

15.7. Luminex

15.8. Meridian Bioscience

15.9. Quidel

15.10. Roche Diagnostics

15.11. Siemens AG

15.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.13. Johnson and Johnson

15.14. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

15.15. Cepheid



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuf6sx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900