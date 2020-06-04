Selbyville, Delaware, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Medical Pendant Market by Product (Fixed Pendant, Movable Pendant), Installation (Ceiling Mounted Pendant, Wall Mounted Pendant), Application (ICU, General Surgery/Operating Theaters, Anesthesia, Endoscopy), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of medical pendant will reach $680 million by 2026.

Growing number of clinics, hospitals, and surgery centres as well as increasing awareness related to safe medical supply units has triggered the need for medical pendant across the globe. According to the recently published data by the American Hospital Association, there are more than 5,300 surgery centres in the U.S. that perform over 23 million surgeries on an annual basis. Majority of these surgeries include musculoskeletal, urinary, digestive, cardiovascular, respiratory, integumentary, and nervous system surgeries. Increasing efficiency of medical pendant during the surgeries will help enhance the medical pendant market growth.

Fixed pendant market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Fixed pendant finds application in the areas such as emergency rooms, intensive care wards and small operating rooms. The fixed pendant has a stronger lifting capacity as compared to movable pendant. Owing to their easy installation procedures, the healthcare facilities across the world are focusing on the adoption of fixed pendant.

The ambulatory surgical centres market held a medical pendant market share of around 28% in 2019. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centres across the globe will drive the segmental growth. For instance, as per the recent news article, there are more than 9,000 ambulatory surgical centres in the U.S. The medical professionals that perform surgeries in these outpatient centres timely require several surgical and medical equipment. The appropriate requirement can be fulfilled by the installation of medical pendant in the ambulatory surgical centres. Hence, the ambulatory surgical centres will focus on the adoption of surgical booms thereby, augmenting the market growth.

The ceiling mounted medical pendant market share was over 80% in 2019. The ceiling mounted installation of medical pendant provide an effective location for the storage, movement and easy access to medical gases, data, power, and electrical equipment. This type of installation efficiently uses the space around the operating table, patient’s bed by ensuring free access to life support and control devices. Moreover, ceiling mounted installation provides maximum flexibility for easy addition and removal of accessories thereby, minimizing the need for engineering assistance. Hence, owing to these factors, the segment will witness a considerable growth over the analysis timeframe.

The general surgery/operating theatres segment was valued at around USD 128 million in 2019 and is estimated to register significant growth in the coming years. Rapid growth in the number of surgical procedures across the world will significantly contribute to the market growth. For instance, according to the latest data from National Center for Health Statistics, more than 50 million surgical inpatient procedures are performed in the U.S. on an annual basis. Moreover, medical pendant provides an integrated platform for surgical and monitoring equipment during surgical operations. Thus, the abovementioned factors will enhance the segmental growth in the future.

France medical pendant market was valued at around USD 17 million in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period. Owing to the improving healthcare facilities such as hospitals and surgery centres, the country is focusing on the adoption of medical pendant. The operating rooms and intensive care units in the hospitals require equipment that offers high service capacity, flexibility, and mobility. Hence, industry players are focusing on the manufacturing of medical pendant that fulfil the needs of healthcare facilities across the country. Hence, the adoption of medical pendant will increase across the country thereby, supporting the market expansion.

