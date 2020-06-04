4 June 2020

Citycon Treasury B.V.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 3 June 2020, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate – Morten Grove; telephone: + 45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Citycon Treasury B.V. Guarantor (if any): Citycon Oyj Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 200,000,000 Description: EUR 200,000,000 2.500% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (Temporary ISIN XS2168799539 to become fungible with ISIN XS1114434167) Stabilisation Manager(s) Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nordea, OP Corporate Bank, SEB and Swedbank Offer price: 92.310%

