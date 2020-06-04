Nordic Shipholding A/S
Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2020
4 June 2020
NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S
Company announcement no. 6/2020
Today, Thursday 4 June 2020, Nordic Shipholding A/S held its Annual General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 5 May 2020 where the following agenda items were presented:
At a subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Knud Pontoppidan as chairman and Jon Lewis as deputy chairman.
For further information, please find attached the notice to convene and the complete proposals.
Kind regards,
Nordic Shipholding A/S
Copenhagen, 4 June 2020
For further information, please contact:
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 3929 1000.
Nordic Shipholding A/S
Copenhagen K, DENMARK
Nordic Shipholding A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: