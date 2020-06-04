Nordic Shipholding A/S

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2020

4 June 2020



NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company announcement no. 6/2020







Today, Thursday 4 June 2020, Nordic Shipholding A/S held its Annual General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 5 May 2020 where the following agenda items were presented:

The Board of Directors’ report for the financial year 2019 was noted.

The Annual Report for 2019 was approved.

Discharge of liability was granted to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for distribution of the result of the year was approved.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2019 was approved.

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, Knud Pontoppidan, Jon Lewis, Kanak Kapur, Esben Poulsson, Jens V. Mathiasen and Philip Clausius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditor.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for a revised remuneration policy was approved.

At a subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Knud Pontoppidan as chairman and Jon Lewis as deputy chairman.

For further information, please find attached the notice to convene and the complete proposals.





Kind regards,

Nordic Shipholding A/S





Copenhagen, 4 June 2020





For further information, please contact:

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 3929 1000.