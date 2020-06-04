Half-year Report
as at 31 March 2020
The Supervisory Board of Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S has today adopted the Half-year Report as at 31 March 2020.
Second quarter 2019/20:
Profit before tax for the quarter is DKK 0.2 million higher than basic earnings, primarily due to fair value adjustments of interest swaps.
Half-year 2019/20:
Profit before tax for the half-year is DKK 6.4 million higher than basic earnings, primarily due to:
Expected basic earnings 2019/20:
To date, the Company’s basic earnings have not been materially affected by COVID-19. The expected level of basic earnings for the year, DKK 33 million, allows for the uncertainties included in our present assessment of the situation.
The Company is to a certain extent dependent on the impact of COVID-19 on society and assesses on a current basis whether any adjustments are to be made based on this.
