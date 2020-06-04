Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DC Power Systems Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



DC power systems are expected to see growth as increased demand from telecom companies leads to increased deployment. The advent of 4G and 5G networks leads to steady growth of DC power systems as telecom base station power demand increases steadily. 5G deployment is the key driver for DC power systems, which is expected to see modest growth between 2020 and 2022 as the pace of 5G investment slowly builds across the globe, with strong growth likely to be seen around 2025.

APAC and North America will see strong growth as companies in these regions lead investments in the telecom sector and as the pace of mobile penetration reaches nearly 100% in these regions. China and the US will vie for global leadership in the 5G space, which will lead to the increased demand for DC power systems from these two countries in the future. Increased power and processing requirements for 5G technology need increased power requirements, which will be fulfilled by modular and highly efficient DC power systems. The move away from lead to lithium-ion batteries is seen as increased miniaturization and power needs to drive fundamental changes in the structure of DC power systems.

The DC power systems market size is expected to increase from $4.2 billion in 2019 to $5.5 billion in 2025, with units increasing from 895k in 2019 to 1.04 million by 2025. The market for DC power systems is likely to grow stronger in the telecom power segment compared to that of the AC power systems, with the demand for DC power being strong throughout 5G deployment. We estimate the market to drop in 2020 due to the effect of the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19), with growth restarting from 2021 onwards.



Research Scope



The market trends have been analyzed for the study period between 2019 and 2025, with the base year being 2019. The study covers North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Fierce competition is expected, especially in APAC, from Chinese and the US participants that compete with cheaper and quality products.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current state of the market, and how strong the market will grow till 2025?

Which are key regions for DC power, and how are they going to transform the market in the future?

What are the different technologies that will impact the market, and what is the future for these technologies going forward? What other disruptive technologies are expected?

What are the various power ranges, and which ones are going to dominate in the future?

Where are the future investment going to be concentrated, and how much will be invested during the forecast period?

What is the nature of competition in this market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

DC Power Systems Market Forecast

2. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

3. Growth Environment: Market Overview

Market Definitions

Scope of the Study

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained

4. Market Forecasts

DC Power Systems Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

DC Power Price Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Forecast by Region

Unit Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Unit by Region and Power Range Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Key Market Trends

Impact of 5G - What it Means

Impact of 5G - Rollout Timeline

Impact of 5G - Expansion of Mobile 5G Technology by 2025

MEC Sites

Strong Growth in Solar PV Base Stations

Power Industry 4.0

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Company Profile: Huawei

Competitive Profile: Delta/Eltek

Competitive Profile: Vertiv

Competitive Profile: ABB

6. Vision and Strategy: Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Open Global Marketplace

Growth Opportunity 2 - Collaborations for Market Entry

Growth Opportunity 3 - Telco as Key Users

Major Growth Opportunities

7. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1 - 3: Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

8. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities Through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer

9. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Others Manufacturers of DC Power Systems

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Delta/Eltek

Huawei

Vertiv



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfvomf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900