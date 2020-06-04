Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet Protocol Proxy Networks Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Web sites make regular changes to their information based on the Internet protocol (IP) address, location, and demographic attributes of visiting users. As a result, companies must perform competitive analyses, price comparisons, and data extraction, as simulated users, to capture this customized information. Companies not familiar with these Web site practices or Internet protocol proxy network (IPPN) solutions are at risk of gathering incorrect data.



The analyst defines IPPN providers as companies that place an additional IP address - from a rotating pool of addresses - between a customer and any Web site they visit on the public Internet. Ideally, data is obtained directly from a Web site; an IPPN request, however, first passes through a proxy server before going to the targeted Web site. This rotating pool of IP addresses is derived from proxy software and is installed on residential users' computers and mobile devices. Based on the IP address it receives, the targeted Web site can distinguish whether a request comes from a residence, a mobile device, or a data center. Information will be displayed accordingly, based on location and demographic attributes.



This study analyzes the global IPPN market and covers residential IPPNs, data center IPPNs, and mobile IPPNs. Use-cases include price comparison, ad verification, data collection, fraud protection, application performance, brand protection, talent sourcing, cybersecurity, and account management. Market leader Luminati, which practically invented the IPPN category, and key competitors Oxylabs and GeoSurf, accounted for a combined share of 76.0% in 2019. As IPPN solutions are gradually gaining popularity, these companies hold significant potential for growth.



By geography, the market is segmented into North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). NALA led the market during the base year, followed closely by EMEA, which will be surpassed by APAC by the end of the forecast period. Regional uncertainties over the consequences of Brexit will hamper spending growth, which will dampen the sale of IPPN solutions. APAC will become the fastest-growing regional market, mainly due to the high economic growth rate and the increasingly repressive Internet policies, which will encourage additional spending on IPPN.



This study discusses market drivers and restraints, revenue forecasts (by region, vertical, use-case), and competitive landscape (major participants, market shares, company profiles). The base year is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2025. The research service also highlights growth opportunities and strategies for success.



