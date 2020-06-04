Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low-Code Development Platform Market By Application Type (Web-Based, Mobile) By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Low-Code Development Platform Market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. With the advancement of technology, internet and mobile applications have taken over the daily lives of people, which are some of the key factors that drive the market forward. In addition to this, business processes and companies are the major end-users of this market. Additionally, surging investments from the IT companies globally, daily life operations, like food delivery and commutation have added to the share of the market, extensively.



The Global Low-Code Development Platform Market is segmented based on application, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company. The vertical segment in the market is further segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & utilities and others, out of which IT & telecom leads the market. The increasing demand for business applications and the IT sector on a global level, rapid development of applications plays a major role in assuring customer satisfaction and facilitates prompt digitalization.



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America dominated the global low code development platform market with United States occupying the top spot due to the presence of leading companies in the country, early adoption of technology by large and small sized enterprises in web and application development. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in its market share during the forecast years followed by Europe on account of the overall economic growth of these regions.



Major players in the Global Low-Code Development Market include Salesforce.com Inc, Outsystems Inc, Mendix Inc, Google LLC, Caspio, Inc., Appian Corp, Microsoft Corp, Lansa Inc, Zoho Corp, Appsheet Inc, etc. The digitalization transformation has led most of the segments of the companies, for instance, sales, human resource, operations, accounting, finance, digital marketing, etc., has fueled the market globally consequently increasing the competition amongst themselves.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market based on application type, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Product Awareness



5. Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application Type (Web-Based, Mobile)

5.2.2. By Component (Solution, Services)

5.2.3. By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises)

5.2.4. By Vertical (Banking & Financial Services & Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy & Utilities, Others)

5.2.5. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

5.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America; Europe; South America; Middle East & Africa)

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. India Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

6.4. Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

6.5. Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

6.6. China Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

6.7. South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook



7. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. United States Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

7.4. Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

7.5. Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook



8. Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. United Kingdom Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

8.4. Italy Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

8.5. France Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

8.6. Germany Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

8.7. Austria Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook



9. South America Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Brazil Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

9.4. Argentina Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

9.5. Colombia Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South Africa Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

10.4. Saudi Arabia Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

10.5. UAE Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook

10.6. Qatar Low-Code Development Platform Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. QuickBase, Inc.

14.2.2. OutSystems

14.2.3. Appian Corp

14.2.4. Mendix Inc

14.2.5. Appsheet Inc

14.2.6. Skuid Inc

14.2.7. Caspio, Inc

14.2.8. Alpha Systems Inc.

14.2.9. Kinvey Inc

14.2.10. Genexus International, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jc9ovy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900