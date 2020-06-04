Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marine Composites Market By Composite Type (Metal Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Polymer Matrix Composites), By Application (Power Boats, Sailboats, Cruise Ships, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Marine Composites Market was valued around USD 4 billion until 2019 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 6% during the forecast period. The Global Marine Composites Market is driven by the surging requirement for lightweight boats. Moreover, surging technological innovations so that overall time of production cycle can be reduced, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast years. Also, increase in need for corrosion resistance parts in building ships is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Marine Composites Market is segmented based on composite type, application, company and region. Based on composite type, the market can be categorized into metal matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites and polymer matrix composites. The polymer matrix composites segment dominated the market until 2019 in terms of largest revenue and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to its large-scale applications in the marine industry as this polymer matrix composite exhibits excellent properties. In addition to this, polymer matrix composite provides additional benefits such as corrosion resistance, lightweight and impact resistance, which is thereby boosting the growth of the segment during the forecast years.
Major players operating in the Global Marine Composites Market include Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Owens Corning, Cytec Solvay Group, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Gurit Holding, SGL Group, Teijin Limited, Hyosung, Zoltek Companies Inc., Tatneft Alabuga Fiberglass, Premier Composite Technologies, Advanced Custom Manufacturing, Aeromarine Industries Ltd., Airborne, GMS Composites, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and new developments.
Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of manufacturers of marine composites across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The author calculated the market size of the Global Marine Composites Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Marine Composites Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Customer Satisfaction Analysis
5.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges
6. Global Marine Composites Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Composite Type (Metal Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Polymer Matrix Composites)
6.2.1.1. By Polymer Matrix Composites (Glass Fiber Marine Composites, Carbon Fiber Marine Composites, Others)
6.2.2. By Application (Power Boats, Sailboats, Cruise Ships, Others)
6.2.3. By Company (2019)
6.2.4. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Marine Composites Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Marine Composites Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Marine Composites Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Marine Composites Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Marine Composites Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Toray Industries Inc.
14.2. Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
14.3. Hexcel Corporation
14.4. Owens Corning
14.5. Cytec Solvay Group
14.6. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
14.7. Gurit Holding
14.8. SGL Group
14.9. Teijin Limited
14.10. Hyosung
14.11. Zoltek Companies Inc.
14.12. Tatneft Alabuga Fiberglass
14.13. Premier Composite Technologies
14.14. Advanced Custom Manufacturing
14.15. Aeromarine Industries Ltd.
14.16. Airborne
14.17. GMS Composites
14.18. Composites One
14.19. Hexion
14.20. Marine Concepts
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About Us & Disclaimer
