The Global Marine Composites Market was valued around USD 4 billion until 2019 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 6% during the forecast period. The Global Marine Composites Market is driven by the surging requirement for lightweight boats. Moreover, surging technological innovations so that overall time of production cycle can be reduced, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast years. Also, increase in need for corrosion resistance parts in building ships is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Marine Composites Market is segmented based on composite type, application, company and region. Based on composite type, the market can be categorized into metal matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites and polymer matrix composites. The polymer matrix composites segment dominated the market until 2019 in terms of largest revenue and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to its large-scale applications in the marine industry as this polymer matrix composite exhibits excellent properties. In addition to this, polymer matrix composite provides additional benefits such as corrosion resistance, lightweight and impact resistance, which is thereby boosting the growth of the segment during the forecast years.



Major players operating in the Global Marine Composites Market include Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Owens Corning, Cytec Solvay Group, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Gurit Holding, SGL Group, Teijin Limited, Hyosung, Zoltek Companies Inc., Tatneft Alabuga Fiberglass, Premier Composite Technologies, Advanced Custom Manufacturing, Aeromarine Industries Ltd., Airborne, GMS Composites, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and new developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Marine Composites Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Marine Composites Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Marine Composites Market based on composite type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Marine Composites Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Marine Composites Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Marine Composites Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Marine Composites Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Marine Composites Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Marine Composites Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of manufacturers of marine composites across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Marine Composites Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Marine Composites Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Customer Satisfaction Analysis

5.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Marine Composites Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Composite Type (Metal Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Polymer Matrix Composites)

6.2.1.1. By Polymer Matrix Composites (Glass Fiber Marine Composites, Carbon Fiber Marine Composites, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Power Boats, Sailboats, Cruise Ships, Others)

6.2.3. By Company (2019)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Marine Composites Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Marine Composites Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Marine Composites Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Marine Composites Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Marine Composites Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Toray Industries Inc.

14.2. Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

14.3. Hexcel Corporation

14.4. Owens Corning

14.5. Cytec Solvay Group

14.6. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

14.7. Gurit Holding

14.8. SGL Group

14.9. Teijin Limited

14.10. Hyosung

14.11. Zoltek Companies Inc.

14.12. Tatneft Alabuga Fiberglass

14.13. Premier Composite Technologies

14.14. Advanced Custom Manufacturing

14.15. Aeromarine Industries Ltd.

14.16. Airborne

14.17. GMS Composites

14.18. Composites One

14.19. Hexion

14.20. Marine Concepts



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



