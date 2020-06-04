Seoul, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly‑owned subsidiary in Thailand, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. (“GGT”) has officially launched Ragnarok Online in Thailand on May 28, 2020.

Even before its launch in Thailand, Ragnarok Online has been registered more than 1.3 million accounts in the pre-registration, and about 150,000 people have participated in CBT.

As if to prove such expectations, the initial record also has reached over 100,000 concurrent users and 250,000 daily active users right after its release.

