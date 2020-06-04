

CORRECTION: NOTICE TO SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATIONS’ EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING





The notice to Extraordinary General Meeting of SSH Communications Security, published yesterday June 3, 2020, had a wrong date (General Meeting Record Date) in the first paragraphs of sections C. 1. and 3.

Correct date (General Meeting Record Date) is June 15th, 2020 (not June 16th, 2020)



Corrected text (correction bolded):

C. 1.

A shareholder who is on June 15th, 2020 registered as a shareholder in the shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd has the right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting. A shareholder whose shares have been registered into his/her personal Finnish book-entry account has been registered in the company’s shareholders’ register.

C. 3.

A holder of nominee-registered shares has the right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting based on the shares, which would entitle the holder of the nominee-registered shares to be registered in the shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Oy on June 15th, 2020.



Corrected notice to Extraordinary General Meeting is attached to this release.





Helsinki, June 4, 2020





SSH Communications Security Corporation



Board of Directors





For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 549 9605

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 586 0552



