4.6.2020 13:00

Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, section 5, of the Securities Markets Act

On 3 June 2020, Tulikivi Corporation received a flagging announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5, of the Securities Markets Act from Rimonne Baltic OÜ, according to which the holding of Rimonne Baltic OÜ of voting rights conferred by Tulikivi Corporation shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.

As a result of transactions made on 3 June 2020, Rimonne Baltic OÜ's ownership decreased to 2,900,000 shares, i.e. 4.84 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation shares and 2.25 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation voting rights.

