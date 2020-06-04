Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Purifier Tower Market By Length (20feet, 30feet, 40feet, Above 40feets), By Filter Type (HEPA v/s Activated Carbon), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Air purifier tower or smog tower is a chimney like building which extracts air at ground level by heating it in a specially adapted glass greenhouse at the base before letting the air pass through a series of filters and releasing clean air at the top. The heating at the base of the tower is done using solar energy.



The Global Air Purifier Tower Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Air Purifier Tower Market is driven by the increasing investment in the clean energy by various countries around the globe. Additionally, factors such as rising expenditure on health and wellness products along with growing awareness regarding hazardous effects of air pollution are further anticipated to propel the market through 2025. Moreover, growing technological advancements, rising incidences of respiratory diseases, surging disposable income, growing urban population, among others are further expected to foster the market during forecast years.



The Global Air Purifier Tower Market is segmented based on length, filter type, company and region. Based on filter type, the market can be categorized into HEPA and activated carbon. The HEPA filter segment is expected to dominate the market since the air purifier tower that is present consists of HEPA filters and the new towers that are being built consist of the same type of technology and same type of filters.



Regionally, the air purifier tower market has been segmented Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa regions. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall air purifier tower market owing to the presence of world's first air purifier tower in China. Additionally, countries like India and China are working to install more such towers to combat the problem of air pollution.



Major players operating in the Global Air Purifier Tower Market include Kurin Systems, ENS Clean Air, Holmes Lifelong, Dyson, ORECK and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Air Purifier Tower Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



