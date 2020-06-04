Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Meter Market (2020 Edition) - Analysis by Type (Electric, Water, Gas), by End User, by Region, by Country: Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Meter Market was valued at USD 22652.5 million in the year 2019. Rise in awareness of maintaining energy efficiency and reduction of carbon emissions, extensive research and development in the smart grid technologies and growth of next generation meters, need for devices that enables real time meter reading and two way communication between the utilities and consumers and rapid industrialization in developing economies have been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Smart Meter during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.
Most importantly, plans and policies formulated by government to equip households and industrial units with smart meters are impelling the market growth of Smart Meter market at global level. However, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in late December 2019 caused market to fall in 2020 and due to uncertainty of duration, a lower growth is expected till 2021.
Under the type segment, Smart Gas Meters are anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to rise due to formulation of new plans and implementation of policies planned for infrastructural development by the government and energy led industries. Development of large gas pipelines in countries like China and India are bolstering the demand for smart gas meters. Also, the use of intelligent meters helped immensely in monitoring the consumption that may result in lessen carbon emission and maintain energy efficiency. Moreover, the feature to automatically detect any outage and theft of energy also supports the market demand. The market is estimated to grow over the forecast period in wake of continuous investment in Smart Grid Technology at the global level.
On the basis of End User, residentials are anticipated to grow with high growth expansion chiefly due to the implementation of large rollout policies of smart meter installation.
Among the regions, APAC is followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to experience remarkable market share owing to formulation of infrastructural development plans by the government and energy led industries and rising participation of countries like India, South Korea, China in rolling out large scale policies of installing smart meters in residential units and commercial units are anticipated to reap good market growth over the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Smart Meter Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Smart Meter Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Meter Market-by Type
5.2 by Smart Electric Meter-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.3 by Smart Water Meter Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.4 by Smart Gas Meter-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6. Global Smart Meter Market Segmentation by End User
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Meter Market-by End User
6.2 by Commercial & Industrial Units-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.3 by Residential Units-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
7. Global Smart Meter Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Meter: by Region
8. North America Smart Meter Market: An Analysis
8.1 North America Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast, by Value (2020-2025)
8.2 North America Smart Meter Market-Prominent Companies
8.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter and Smart Gas Meter)
8.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Residential Units and Commercial & Industrial Units)
8.5 North America Smart Meter Market: Country Analysis
8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Smart Meter Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)
8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Smart Meter: by Country
8.8 United States Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
8.9 United States Smart Meter Market Leading Companies
8.10 United States Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
8.11 Canada Smart Meter Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
8.12 Canada Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
9. Europe Smart Meter Market: An Analysis
9.1 Europe Smart Meter Market: by Value, Size and Forecast 2020-2025)
9.2 Europe Smart Meter Market: Prominent Companies
9.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter and Smart Gas Meter)
9.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Residential Units and Commercial & Industrial Units)
9.5 Europe Smart Meter Market: Country Analysis
9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Smart Meter Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)
9.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Smart Meter: by Country
9.8 United Kingdom Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
9.9 United Kingdom Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
9.10 Netherlands Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
9.11 Netherlands Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
9.12 Spain Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
9.13 Spain Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
9.14 Germany Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
9.15 Germany Smart Meter Market Leading Companies
9.16 Germany Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
10. APAC Smart Meter Market:An Analysis
10.1 APAC Smart Meter Market: by Value, Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
10.2 Asia Pacific Smart Meter Market-Prominent Companies
10.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter and Smart Gas Meter)
10.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Residential Units and Commercial & Industrial Units)
10.5 APAC Smart Meter Market: Country Analysis
10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Smart Meter Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)
10.7 Competitive Scenario of APAC Smart Meter: by Country
10.8 China Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
10.9 China Smart Meter Market Leading Companies
10.10 China Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
10.11 India Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
10.12 India Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
10.13 South Korea Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
10.14 South Korea Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
10.15 Japan Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
10.16 Japan Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User
11. Global Smart Meter Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Smart Meter Market Drivers
11.2 Global Smart Meter Market Restraints
11.3 Global Smart Meter Market Trends
12. Market Attractiveness
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Meter Market-by Type (Year 2025)
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Meter Market-by End User (Year 2025)
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Meter Market-by Region, by Value, (Year-2025)
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.2 Market Share Analysis
14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Itron, Inc
14.2 Landis+Gyr
14.3 Roper Technologies
14.4 Siemens AG
14.5 Schneider Electric
14.6 Circurator
14.7 Holley Technology Ltd.
14.8 Honeywell international Inc.
14.9 Xylem Inc.
14.10 Badger Meter, Inc.
