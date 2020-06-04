Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Meter Market (2020 Edition) - Analysis by Type (Electric, Water, Gas), by End User, by Region, by Country: Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Meter Market was valued at USD 22652.5 million in the year 2019. Rise in awareness of maintaining energy efficiency and reduction of carbon emissions, extensive research and development in the smart grid technologies and growth of next generation meters, need for devices that enables real time meter reading and two way communication between the utilities and consumers and rapid industrialization in developing economies have been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Smart Meter during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.



Most importantly, plans and policies formulated by government to equip households and industrial units with smart meters are impelling the market growth of Smart Meter market at global level. However, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in late December 2019 caused market to fall in 2020 and due to uncertainty of duration, a lower growth is expected till 2021.



Under the type segment, Smart Gas Meters are anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to rise due to formulation of new plans and implementation of policies planned for infrastructural development by the government and energy led industries. Development of large gas pipelines in countries like China and India are bolstering the demand for smart gas meters. Also, the use of intelligent meters helped immensely in monitoring the consumption that may result in lessen carbon emission and maintain energy efficiency. Moreover, the feature to automatically detect any outage and theft of energy also supports the market demand. The market is estimated to grow over the forecast period in wake of continuous investment in Smart Grid Technology at the global level.



On the basis of End User, residentials are anticipated to grow with high growth expansion chiefly due to the implementation of large rollout policies of smart meter installation.



Among the regions, APAC is followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to experience remarkable market share owing to formulation of infrastructural development plans by the government and energy led industries and rising participation of countries like India, South Korea, China in rolling out large scale policies of installing smart meters in residential units and commercial units are anticipated to reap good market growth over the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Smart Meter market By Value.

The report analyses Smart Meter Market By Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter, Smart Gas Meter).

The report assesses the Smart Meter market By End User (Residentials Units, Commercial & Industrial Units).

The Global Smart Meter Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, China, India, South Korea, Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Type, End User and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include - Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Roper Technologies, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Circurator, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Xylem Inc., Badger Meter Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Smart Meter market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Smart Meter Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Smart Meter Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Meter Market-by Type

5.2 by Smart Electric Meter-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 by Smart Water Meter Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 by Smart Gas Meter-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Smart Meter Market Segmentation by End User

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Meter Market-by End User

6.2 by Commercial & Industrial Units-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 by Residential Units-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Smart Meter Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Meter: by Region



8. North America Smart Meter Market: An Analysis

8.1 North America Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast, by Value (2020-2025)

8.2 North America Smart Meter Market-Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter and Smart Gas Meter)

8.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Residential Units and Commercial & Industrial Units)

8.5 North America Smart Meter Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Smart Meter Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Smart Meter: by Country

8.8 United States Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.9 United States Smart Meter Market Leading Companies

8.10 United States Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User

8.11 Canada Smart Meter Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.12 Canada Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User



9. Europe Smart Meter Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe Smart Meter Market: by Value, Size and Forecast 2020-2025)

9.2 Europe Smart Meter Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter and Smart Gas Meter)

9.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Residential Units and Commercial & Industrial Units)

9.5 Europe Smart Meter Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Smart Meter Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Smart Meter: by Country

9.8 United Kingdom Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.9 United Kingdom Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User

9.10 Netherlands Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.11 Netherlands Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User

9.12 Spain Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.13 Spain Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User

9.14 Germany Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.15 Germany Smart Meter Market Leading Companies

9.16 Germany Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User



10. APAC Smart Meter Market:An Analysis

10.1 APAC Smart Meter Market: by Value, Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Smart Meter Market-Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter and Smart Gas Meter)

10.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Residential Units and Commercial & Industrial Units)

10.5 APAC Smart Meter Market: Country Analysis

10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Smart Meter Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

10.7 Competitive Scenario of APAC Smart Meter: by Country

10.8 China Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.9 China Smart Meter Market Leading Companies

10.10 China Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User

10.11 India Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.12 India Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User

10.13 South Korea Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.14 South Korea Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User

10.15 Japan Smart Meter Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.16 Japan Smart Meter Market Segmentation by Type and End User



11. Global Smart Meter Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Smart Meter Market Drivers

11.2 Global Smart Meter Market Restraints

11.3 Global Smart Meter Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Meter Market-by Type (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Meter Market-by End User (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Meter Market-by Region, by Value, (Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Itron, Inc

14.2 Landis+Gyr

14.3 Roper Technologies

14.4 Siemens AG

14.5 Schneider Electric

14.6 Circurator

14.7 Holley Technology Ltd.

14.8 Honeywell international Inc.

14.9 Xylem Inc.

14.10 Badger Meter, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgmjgw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900