Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 4, 2020 at 13.15 EET



Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s listing application has been approved; trading in the shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will commence on 5 June 2020

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has today on 4 June 2020 approved the listing application of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (“Verkkokauppa.com” or the “Company”). Trading in the Company’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki will commence on 5 June 2020 with the trading code VERK. The total number of shares to be admitted to trading is 45,065,130.

The Company will transfer to the official list from the First North Growth Market Finland marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki, on which its shares will be traded until 4 June 2020, and purchases of own shares pursuant to the share acquisition programme disclosed by the Company on 24 April 2020 will also continue on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after that date.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Board of Directors

