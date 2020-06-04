Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recreational Vehicle Market - Analysis by Product Type (Motorhome, Towable), Fuel Type, End User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Recreational Vehicle Market, valued at USD 51.55 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing demand for travel and tourism, rising demand of home on wheels, changing lifestyle and customer choices. Additionally, increasing demand of luxury vehicle for camping and travel industry will drive the Recreational Vehicle market value in the near future. However, the market faces unprecedented challenges in the form of Covid-19 pandemic but also remain uniquely appealing for pressing long-haul trips because, unlike most camper vans and many other modes of transportation, they are typically equipped with restrooms, making it easier to use them and practice physical distancing.



Among the Product Type of the Recreational Vehicle market (Motorhome and Towable), towable has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Recreational Vehicle in luxury camping and travel amenities will keep increasing in future.



Among the Fuel Type of the Recreational Vehicle market (Gasoline and Diesel), gasoline has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of gasoline in Recreational Vehicle due to its less cost than diesel will keep increasing in future.



Among the End user in the Recreational Vehicle market (Commercial and domestic), domestic end use has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of homes on wheels by customers in developed countries will drive market.



The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increasing demand of recreational vehicle for luxury travel and camping is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle market by Value.

The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle Market by Product Type (Motorhome, Towable).

The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle Market by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel).

The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle Market by End user (Commercial, Domestic).

The Global Recreational Vehicle Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product type, by Fuel type and By End user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Thor Industries, Inc., REV Group, Winnebago Industries, Trigano, Columbia Northwest, Tiffin motorhome, Nexus RV, Hymer AG, Triple E Recreational Vehicles.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Recreational Vehicle market.

The report presents the analysis of Recreational Vehicle market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Eco Friendly Product

2.2 Focus on technical innovations for better customer experience



3. Recreational Vehicle Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Recreational Vehicle Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, by Volume, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Recreational Vehicle Market: by Product Type

5.1.1 Motorhome-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Towable-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Recreational Vehicle Market: by Fuel Type

5.2.1 Gasoline-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Diesel-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Recreational Vehicle Market: by End User

5.3.1 Commercial-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Domestic-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Recreational Vehicle Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Recreational Vehicle Market: by Region



7. America Recreational Vehicle Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User (2015-2025)

7.1 America Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.2 America Recreational Vehicle Market-Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Motorhome, Towable)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel)

7.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Commercial, Domestic)

7.6 America Recreational Vehicle Market: Country Analysis

7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Recreational Vehicle Market-by Country, by Value, 2025

7.8 Competitive Scenario of America Recreational Vehicle Market: by Country

7.9 United States Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.10 United States Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

7.11 Canada Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.12 Canada Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

7.13 Brazil Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.14 Brazil Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

7.15 Mexico Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.16 Mexico Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User



8. Europe Recreational Vehicle Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.2 Europe Recreational Vehicle Market-Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Motorhome, Towable)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Commercial, Domestic)

8.6 Europe Recreational Vehicle Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Recreational Vehicle Market-by Country, by Value, 2025

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Recreational Vehicle Market: by Country

8.9 Germany Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.10 Germany Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

8.11 United Kingdom Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.12 United Kingdom Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

8.13 France Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.14 France Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User



9. Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by End User (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle Market-Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Motorhome, Towable)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Commercial, Domestic)

9.6 Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle Market-by Country, by Value, 2025

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle Market: by Country

9.9 China Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.10 China Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

9.11 Japan Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.12 Japan Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User

9.13 India Recreational Vehicle Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.14 India Recreational Vehicle Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Fuel Type, by End User



10. Global Recreational Vehicle Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Recreational Vehicle Market-by Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Recreational Vehicle Market-by Fuel Type 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Recreational Vehicle Market-by End User, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Recreational Vehicle Market-by Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Thor Industries Inc.

13.2 REV Group

13.3 Winnebago Industries Inc.

13.4 Trigano

13.5 Forest River Inc.

13.6 Columbia Northwest Inc.

13.7 Tiffin Motorhome

13.8 Nexus RV

13.9 Hymer

13.10 Triple E Recreational Vehicle



