Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market - Analysis by Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services), End User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 9213.27 million in the year 2019. Rise in preference of innovative medical devices and technology in developed and developing nations, extensive research and development in the growth of next generation sequencing, need for equipment that enables testing of numerous samples simultaneously along with saving in time and money, rise in the number of geriatric population and increase in the number of people suffering life threatening diseases are the major factors impelling the demand and market growth and also anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Multiplexed Diagnostics during the forecasting period of 2020-2025. Also, sedentary lifestyle and increase in contagious diseases are impelling the market growth of Multiplexed Diagnostics market at global level.



Under the product segment, Consumables are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to increased demand of enhanced consumables by the medical and academic researchers. Also, rising demand for consumables are attributed to the frequent purchase of reagents and assays for increasing research applications. Therefore, the demand for the multiplexed diagnostics have been increasing by diagnostics laboratories, medical professionals and clinical researchers as it saves time and money. In addition, because of COVID-19 Pandemic, multiplexed diagnostics market experienced high growth due to high level of production of testing solutions and full utilisation of entire healthcare resources in 2020. The market is estimated to grow over the forecast period in wake of high used of multiplexed diagnostics products by the clinical professionals and researchers at the global level. Therefore, rising innovation and awareness of highly innovated and fully automated multiplexed diagnostics products would be accelerating the Multiplexed Diagnostics market growth in the coming years.



On the basis of End User, diagnostics Laboratories are anticipated to grow chiefly due to the, Diagnostics Laboratories is increasing owing to rise in the usage of enhanced consumables and instruments by the clinical professionals while performing tests and studies of genomics. Also, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in late December 2019, multiplexed diagnostics products are used by the clinical professionals to perform high volume tests.



Among the regions, North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to account for major market share owing to presence of rising medicinal services consumption and increase in the number of Alzheimer's patients because of increase in the number of mature age populace.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Multiplexed Diagnostics market By Value.

The report analyses Multiplexed Diagnostics Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments, Software & services).

The report assesses the Multiplexed Diagnostics market By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals and Clinical Research).

The Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, China, India, South Korea, Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Product, End User and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Biomerieux, Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Multiplexed Diagnostics market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by Product

5.2 by Consumables-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 by Instruments-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 by Software and services-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by End User

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by End User

6.2 by Hospitals-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 by Diagnostics Laboratories-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 by Pharmaceuticals-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 by Clinical Research-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Multiplexed Diagnostics: by Region



8. North America Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Segmentation by Product and End User (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast, by Value (2020-2025)

8.2 North America Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Product (Consumables, Instruments and Software & services)

8.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, and Clinical Research)

8.5 North America Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Multiplexed Diagnostics: by Country

8.8 United States Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.9 United States Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Leading Companies

8.10 United States Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User

8.11 Canada Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.12 Canada Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User



9. Europe Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Segmentation by Product and End User (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: by Value, Size and Forecast 2020-2025)

9.2 Europe Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Product (Consumables, Instruments and Software & services)

9.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, and Clinical Research)

9.5 Europe Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Multiplexed Diagnostics: by Country

9.8 United Kingdom Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.9 United Kingdom Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Leading Companies

9.10 United Kingdom Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User

9.11 Germany Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.12 Germany Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Leading Companies

9.13 Germany Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User

9.14 France Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.15 France Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User

9.16 Spain Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.17 Spain Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User



10. APAC Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Segmentation by Product and End User (2020-2025)

10.1 APAC Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: by Value, Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation by Product (Consumables, Instruments and Software & services)

10.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, and Clinical Research)

10.5 APAC Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Country Analysis

10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

10.7 Competitive Scenario of APAC Multiplexed Diagnostics: by Country

10.8 China Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.9 China Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Leading Companies

10.10 China Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User

10.11 India Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.12 India Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User

10.13 South Korea Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.14 South Korea Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User

10.15 Japan Multiplexed Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.16 Japan Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product and End User



11. Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Drivers

11.2 Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Restraints

11.3 Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by Product (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by End User (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market-by Region, by Value, (Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Agilent Technologies Inc

14.2 Becton, Dickinson And Company

14.3 Biomerieux,

14.4 Bio-rad Laboratories Inc.

14.5 Illumina, Inc.

14.6 Luminex Corporation

14.7 Abbott Laboratories

14.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.10 GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.



