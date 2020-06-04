Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global robotic surgery services market.



This report focuses on the robotic surgery services market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the robotic surgery services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global robotic surgery services market is expected to decline from $0.71 billion in 2019 to $0.57 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.04%. The decline is mainly due to the Covid-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1.03 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 21.55%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the robotic surgery services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Robotic Surgery Services global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider robotic surgery services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The robotic surgery services market section of the report gives context. it compares the robotic surgery services market with other segments of the robotic surgery services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, robotic surgery services indicators comparison.

Major players in the robotic surgery services market are Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Globus medicals, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew plc, Titan Medical Inc, TransEnterix Inc, and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.



The robotic surgery services market consists of the sale of services provided by robotic surgical technology, the highly advanced technological form of non-invasive surgery that utilizes robots and computer systems to conduct surgeries with lesser incision and more precision. The commonly used robotic surgical system consists of a mechanical arm and camera arm attached to surgical instruments which are controlled by a surgeon being seated at a computer console which is usually in the same room as the surgical table, or can be around the world.



North America was the largest region in the robotic surgery services market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regions in the forecast period.



On October 2019 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc., a leading developer of precision vascular robotics was acquired by Siemens Healthineers AG, a German conglomerate of medical technology offering wide range of products in the fields of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, laboratory and point of care diagnostics, and molecular medicine for an amount of USD 1.1 billion. The main aim of this acquisition is to optimize the procedures and to increase the clinical outcomes by collaborating each other's technologies. It also opens a new market for Siemens.



The robotic surgery services market covered in this report is segmented by application into general surgery; urological surgery; gynecological surgery; orthopedic surgery; neurosurgery; other applications and by end-users: hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS).



The increase in purchasing power of hospitals and ambulatory care services has helped in the growth of the robotic surgery service market. Hospitals and ambulatory care services are interested in buying latest technologies to provide advanced care to the patients as well as to achieve an edge over their competitors. According to the fourth quarter financial results 2019 of Intuitive Surgicals, the robotic surgical giant, the company has shipped around 336 DA Vinci systems during the quarter when compared to 290 during the fourth quarter of 2018. It has almost 5,582 DA Vinci systems installed, with a 12% year-over-year increase.



More than 1 million procedures were performed around the world with the DA Vinci systems in 2018 from 136,000 in 2008. The need for more minimally invasive surgery by growing geriatric population coupled with the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, asthma, arthritis, and other diseases has increased the demand for robotic surgery services. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report, there will be a 57 % increase in chronic illnesses. Therefore, the purchasing power of hospital and ambulatory care services coupled with the increase in the geriatric population and prevalence of chronic illnesses have contributed to the growth of the robotic surgery services market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Robotic Surgery Services Market Characteristics



3. Robotic Surgery Services Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Robotic Surgery Services Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Robotic Surgery Services Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Robotic Surgery Services Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Segmentation By End-users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Robotic Surgery Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Robotic Surgery Services Market



7. China Robotic Surgery Services Market



8. India Robotic Surgery Services Market



9. Japan Robotic Surgery Services Market



10. Australia Robotic Surgery Services Market



11. Indonesia Robotic Surgery Services Market



12. South Korea Robotic Surgery Services Market



13. Western Europe Robotic Surgery Services Market



14. UK Robotic Surgery Services Market



15. Germany Robotic Surgery Services Market



16. France Robotic Surgery Services Market



17. Eastern Europe Robotic Surgery Services Market



18. Russia Robotic Surgery Services Market



19. North America Robotic Surgery Services Market



20. USA Robotic Surgery Services Market



21. South America Robotic Surgery Services Market



22. Brazil Robotic Surgery Services Market



23. Middle East Robotic Surgery Services Market



24. Africa Robotic Surgery Services Market



25. Robotic Surgery Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Robotic Surgery Services Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Robotic Surgery Services Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Intuitive Surgical Inc

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Stryker Corporation

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Medrobotics Corporation

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Johnson & Johnson

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Globus medicals

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Robotic Surgery Services Market



27. Robotic Surgery Services Market Trends And Strategies



28. Robotic Surgery Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Intuitive Surgical Inc

Stryker Corporation

Medrobotics Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Globus medicals

NuVasive

Smith & Nephew plc

Titan Medical Inc

TransEnterix Inc

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Rutland Medical Center

Huntington Hospital

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

The Ottawa Hospital

Michael's Hospital

Charit - Universittsmedizin Berlin

Ipswich Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyh1jx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900