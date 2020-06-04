Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global robotic surgery services market.
This report focuses on the robotic surgery services market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the robotic surgery services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The global robotic surgery services market is expected to decline from $0.71 billion in 2019 to $0.57 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.04%. The decline is mainly due to the Covid-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1.03 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 21.55%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the robotic surgery services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Robotic Surgery Services global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider robotic surgery services market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the robotic surgery services market are Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Globus medicals, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew plc, Titan Medical Inc, TransEnterix Inc, and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
The robotic surgery services market consists of the sale of services provided by robotic surgical technology, the highly advanced technological form of non-invasive surgery that utilizes robots and computer systems to conduct surgeries with lesser incision and more precision. The commonly used robotic surgical system consists of a mechanical arm and camera arm attached to surgical instruments which are controlled by a surgeon being seated at a computer console which is usually in the same room as the surgical table, or can be around the world.
North America was the largest region in the robotic surgery services market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regions in the forecast period.
On October 2019 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc., a leading developer of precision vascular robotics was acquired by Siemens Healthineers AG, a German conglomerate of medical technology offering wide range of products in the fields of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, laboratory and point of care diagnostics, and molecular medicine for an amount of USD 1.1 billion. The main aim of this acquisition is to optimize the procedures and to increase the clinical outcomes by collaborating each other's technologies. It also opens a new market for Siemens.
The robotic surgery services market covered in this report is segmented by application into general surgery; urological surgery; gynecological surgery; orthopedic surgery; neurosurgery; other applications and by end-users: hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS).
The increase in purchasing power of hospitals and ambulatory care services has helped in the growth of the robotic surgery service market. Hospitals and ambulatory care services are interested in buying latest technologies to provide advanced care to the patients as well as to achieve an edge over their competitors. According to the fourth quarter financial results 2019 of Intuitive Surgicals, the robotic surgical giant, the company has shipped around 336 DA Vinci systems during the quarter when compared to 290 during the fourth quarter of 2018. It has almost 5,582 DA Vinci systems installed, with a 12% year-over-year increase.
More than 1 million procedures were performed around the world with the DA Vinci systems in 2018 from 136,000 in 2008. The need for more minimally invasive surgery by growing geriatric population coupled with the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, asthma, arthritis, and other diseases has increased the demand for robotic surgery services. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report, there will be a 57 % increase in chronic illnesses. Therefore, the purchasing power of hospital and ambulatory care services coupled with the increase in the geriatric population and prevalence of chronic illnesses have contributed to the growth of the robotic surgery services market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Robotic Surgery Services Market Characteristics
3. Robotic Surgery Services Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Robotic Surgery Services Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Robotic Surgery Services Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Robotic Surgery Services Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Segmentation By End-users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Robotic Surgery Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Robotic Surgery Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Robotic Surgery Services Market
7. China Robotic Surgery Services Market
8. India Robotic Surgery Services Market
9. Japan Robotic Surgery Services Market
10. Australia Robotic Surgery Services Market
11. Indonesia Robotic Surgery Services Market
12. South Korea Robotic Surgery Services Market
13. Western Europe Robotic Surgery Services Market
14. UK Robotic Surgery Services Market
15. Germany Robotic Surgery Services Market
16. France Robotic Surgery Services Market
17. Eastern Europe Robotic Surgery Services Market
18. Russia Robotic Surgery Services Market
19. North America Robotic Surgery Services Market
20. USA Robotic Surgery Services Market
21. South America Robotic Surgery Services Market
22. Brazil Robotic Surgery Services Market
23. Middle East Robotic Surgery Services Market
24. Africa Robotic Surgery Services Market
25. Robotic Surgery Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Robotic Surgery Services Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Robotic Surgery Services Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Intuitive Surgical Inc
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Stryker Corporation
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Medrobotics Corporation
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Johnson & Johnson
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Globus medicals
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Robotic Surgery Services Market
27. Robotic Surgery Services Market Trends And Strategies
28. Robotic Surgery Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyh1jx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: