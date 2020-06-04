New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Squash/Syrups 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Squash/Syrups Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903147/?utm_source=GNW





At this point, households were looking for more convenient and sugar-free options, which the squash/syrups category was yet to offer. Companies appeared to be more focused on providing new flavor variants than healthier options, and this ultimately did not improve consumption volumes.



In economically disadvantaged areas of the world, value for money is a key factor in attracting consumers.For this reason, low-calorie products are not taking hold as firmly in these regions as in the Global North.



Indeed, in poorer areas, cheap access to high-calorie beverages is necessary for the nutrition of many people.



In wealthier areas of the globe, particularly in the Global North, the overarching trend driving new product development was rising health consciousness. While not ubiquitous in its pressure globally, the influence the trend had in top-volume countries has helped shape the category, with new product development focusing on low-calorie, additive-free, and, in some cases, functional beverages.



The category saw an average global volume growth of 1.7%. Two key regions in 2018 were Asia and Africa. South Africa and the UK contributed the largest volumes, with growth occurring in the former. Single-digit volume growth is forecast for the global average, with South Africa expected to maintain its volume lead.



Price per liter increase was significant in Global North regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Australasia, and North America. Glass-packaged products in Australasia saw growth of 2.3%, with adult-targeted cordials selling well at a more premium price tag. In Western Europe, price per liter increase of 7% did not deter growth, prompting an average value increase of 10%. Eastern Europe, meanwhile, registered a price per liter increase of 7%, although lower purchasing power in these countries reduced participation in the category, with volumes falling by almost 2%.



Although glass is on the rise in a number of locations, particularly those experiencing premiumization, PET remains the most commonly used pack material for the category, growing globally by 1.1%. Plastic is favored when positioning products toward children and young people, its malleability allowing for the shaping of packaging in unique ways. Furthermore, the material’s transparency allows the liquid within it to be revealed, aiding consumer trust and providing an opportunity to market the product through the coloring of the bottle’s contents.



The analyst considers Squash Syrups as non-ready-to-drink (non-RTD) regular and low calorie products, marketed as concentrates for home consumption and flavoring.



