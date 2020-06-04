Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compression Garments Market - Analysis by Product Type, by End User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Compression Garments Market was valued at USD 2429.66 million in the year 2019. Escalating geriatric population coupled with leading manufacturers focused on incorporating latest textile technology in products and providing better quality and customized compression garments in terms of shape, size, color, design and compression level, which has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Compression Garments during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Under the product segment, Lower compression garments is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to ever increasing cases of Varicose Veins, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Socks and Stockings Edema, Lymphedema, Venous Insufficiency, Swelling, Leg Discomfort, among many others supported by various companies focusing on expanding their product portfolio in order to cater to the needs of customers. All these factors will be accelerating the Compression Garments market growth in the coming years.



Clinics followed by Others and Ambulatory Surgical Centers respectively attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of growing collaborations or partnership of leading manufacturers with clinics, doctors, surgeons, and hospitals in order to better understand the requirements of consumers and provide them the desired products backed with rising adoption of cosmetic surgeries with escalating number of breast cancer cases.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of leading compression garments manufacturers in the region which are constantly engaged in meeting consumers' demands coupled with growing awareness among athletes regarding healthy benefits of wearing compression garments and how it helps in recovering quickly from intense workout or exercise. Also, increase in demand for customized compression garments by consumers will be propelling the Compression Garments market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Compression Garments market By Value.

The report analyses Compression Garments Market By Product Type (Upper Compression Garments, Lower Compression Garments).

The report assesses the Compression Garments market By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others).

The Global Compression Garments Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major mergers and acquisitions and companies presence in Compression garments with features of their products. Market share of leading compression garments manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and compression garments in sports. The companies analysed in the report include 3M, Medtronic PLC, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Medico International Inc., Design Veronique, Therafirm, Nuavella, Marena Group, Julius Zorn GmbH.

The report presents the analysis of Compression Garments market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Compression Garments Market : Product Outlook



4. Global Compression Garments Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Compression Garments Market: by Product Type

5.1.1 Upper Compression Garments-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Lower Compression Garments-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Compression Garments Market : by End User

5.2.1 Hospitals-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Clinics-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Others-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Compression Garments Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Compression Garments Market : by Region



7. North America Compression Garments Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by End User (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.2 North America Compression Garments Market-Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Upper Compression Garments, and Lower Compression Garments)

7.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others)

7.5 North America Compression Garments Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Compression Garments Market-by Country, by Value, 2025

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Compression Garments Market : by Country

7.8 United States Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.9 United States Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

7.10 Canada Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

7.11 Canada Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User



8. Europe Compression Garments Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by End User (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.2 Europe Compression Garments Market-Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Upper Compression Garments, and Lower Compression Garments)

8.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others)

8.5 Europe Compression Garments Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Compression Garments Market-by Country, by Value, 2025

8.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Compression Garments Market : by Country

8.8 Germany Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.9 Germany Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

8.10 France Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.11 France Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

8.12 United Kingdom Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.13 United Kingdom Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

8.14 Italy Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

8.15 Italy Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User



9. Asia Pacific Compression Garments Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by End User (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Compression Garments Market-Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Upper Compression Garments, and Lower Compression Garments)

9.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others)

9.5 Asia Pacific Compression Garments Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Compression Garments Market-by Country, by Value, 2025

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Compression Garments Market : by Country

9.8 China Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.9 China Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

9.10 Japan Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.11 Japan Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

9.12 India Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.13 India Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User

9.14 South Korea Compression Garments Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value

9.15 South Korea Compression Garments Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by End User



10. Global Compression Garments Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Compression Garments Market-by Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Compression Garments Market-by End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Compression Garments Market-by Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 3M

13.2 Medtronic PLC

13.3 Medi GmbH & Co. KG

13.4 Medico International Inc.

13.5 Design Veronique

13.6 Therafirm

13.7 Nuavella Inc.

13.8 Marena Group

13.9 Julius Zorn GmbH

13.10 Sigvaris Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfcgxv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900